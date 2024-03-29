What’s new at Citi Field in 2024?

On Thursday March 21st, we got to attend the 2024 edition of ‘What’s New at Citi,’ an annual event where the Mets get to show off some of their additions and improvements for the new season at Citi Field. The day encompasses a presentation from various senior executives, a tour of some updated facilities and, the big draw, a tasting of all the new food items at Citi Field.

Of the pre-food festivities, a few things stood out. Citi Field has a brand new Delta 360 Club behind home plate, and the space is beautiful, from an ‘animated’ David Wright swing on a wall made of grass to the retro-inspired lighting, fans who get club access will not be disappointed in the new space.

We also got a look into the new team store, which occupies the space previously dedicated to the Team Museum, which is now out in Center Field in the Fan Fest section. The store features all self checkout lines to make the experience faster, and has an expanded section for women’s and children’s apparel, something that is lacking not just in Citi, but throughout the sport.

We then got a sneak peak at the Queens Crew, Citi Field’s new dance team that will be at approximately 30 games this season. Kudos to the Crew for dancing in the frigid Citi concourse; hopefully, they will have better weather for their subsequent appearances.

On the way to the food tasting, we got a look at some of the promotional items for this season, including a Mercury Mets jersey (!), some fun bobbleheads, and the Rugby shirt that Brian is borderline obsessed with.

Our daughters would be mad if we didn’t spotlight the Hello Kitty bobblehead. It will no doubt attract some eye rolls but it’s a brand that has serious staying power and holds both nostalgia value for the Millennial fan and instant appeal to the newest generation of fans. It is as adorable as one would expect from a Hello Kitty bobblehead but decked out in full Mets uniform and the light up bow is a delight.

The food and drink portion was unbelievable, with literally dozens of new items to try. We wanted to highlight a few of our personal favorites.

Brian and Maggie: Three words for you: loaded pepperoni chips. Imagine nachos, but instead of tortilla chips, they were friend pepperoni. You can find these at Anne Burrell’s Italian Treats on the Field Level section 101.

Maggie: One new item on the menu is a cuban sandwich, via Benny’s Cuban Cafe in the Taste of the City Section (only from July 25 to September 22). It’s a traditional construction with pulled pork and ham, united by swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and a piquant dijon mustard. The brioche bun is soft enough that it might collapse under the weight of a pile of Pat laFrieda beef, but it’s just right for a good Cuban. There’s no gimmick or twist, just a solid offering of a classic sandwich that really should be in more ballparks already.

Brian: Adam Richman of Man Vs Food fame has opened up the ‘Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame’ on the field level behind section 101. Both burgers sampled were tasty, but the French Onion Soup burger was a revelation. Somehow, it wasn’t messy at all, and packed a ton of flavor.

Maggie: While everyone’s attention is on the glorious rainbow cookie egg roll (as it should, it’s a delight), don’t sleep on the l

, a Greek donut that has distant familial ties to the zeppoli. Unlike their Italian cousins, these are smaller, lighter and sprinkled with cinnamon, a flavor shamefully underrepresented in stadium desserts. They offer a more scaled down alternative to Citi Field’s usual Instagram-ready dessert mashups that could feed a family of 6. Grab these at the Caesar’s Sportsbook on the Excelsior Level.

Brian: Maggie is right, the rainbow cookie eggroll from Wok ‘n Roll in the Taste of the City is both delightful and glorious, she may actually be underselling it. It was the single best thing I tasted all day, and lived up to all the hype I brought to it, as the rainbow cookie is my favorite cookie in all the land.

Overall, Citi continues to be not just a great place to watch a game, but a great place to eat. We didn’t mention the cocktails, the new Korean fried chicken from Seoul Bird, the upcoming Bagelfest (!), the new 3D screen, the Harry Potter scarves, or any number of other really great additions to the park this year. You’ll just have to go to the games and find out for yourselves.