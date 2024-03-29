Mets’ offense quiet in Opening Day loss to Brewers

Mets baseball returned on Friday afternoon in rather underwhelming fashion, as the team mustered up just one hit across nine full innings against the Brewers.

With Kodai Senga starting the season on the injured list, José Quintana got the nod as Opening Day starter, and didn’t have the smoothest of outings. First running into trouble in a scoreless first inning, Quintana allowed his first run of the season in the fourth inning off a Christian Yelich solo home run. In the fifth, the Brewers got another run off Quintana thanks to a sacrifice fly from William Contreras. Drew Smith came on in relief of Quintana and recorded the final out of the inning, saving Quintana from further damage.

At the plate, the Mets had a dreadful day, mustering up just one hit, a Starling Marte solo homer in the second inning off Freddy Peralta. This was the third straight season Marte has homered in the Citi Field opener, and it put the Mets on top very briefly 1-0.

The Mets will play again tomorrow afternoon with Luis Severino making his team debut as they look for their first win of the season.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Drew Smith, +3.9% WPA

Big Mets loser: Jorge Lopez, -9.2%

Mets pitchers: -10% WPA

Mets hitters: -49% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Starling Marte’s solo home run in the bottom of the second, +11.4% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Christian Yelich’s solo home run in the top of the fourth, -13% WPA