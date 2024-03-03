Flushing is Burning, Episode 38: Spring Has Sprung, I Guess

Grace is back with actual baseball games to discuss! First, she talks the Mets first few Spring Training games, how they’ve looked and what could possibly be ahead. She laments the participation of Murphy in the booth but is resigned to the fact that he will just be in the Mets orbit until the end of time. And she touches on the Steve Cohen’s recent remarks about Pete Alonso’s free agency.

Then, she generally discusses the state of baseball, with the controversy around Scott Boras and his clients this offseason. His intention is somewhat noble but this group of players don’t work for his efforts the way Bryce Harper or Corey Seager did. Then she talks about a certain terrible banished player publicly allowing himself to be embarrassed this week, and how fun good trainwrecks are to watch.

Finally, Grace has a movie minute she is *very* passionate about, and goes on a spiel to try and get you, dear listener, to trek out and enjoy!

