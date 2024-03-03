Mets Morning News: McNeil, Wendle dealing with minor injuries

Meet the Mets

Christian Scott and Mike Vasil made their spring debuts yesterday in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Marlins.

Jeff McNeil has left biceps soreness and is shut down from hitting for a few days, according to Carlos Mendoza. He will be reassessed on Tuesday.

Joey Wendle is a little banged up as well and is dealing with right shoulder soreness, which has delayed his spring debut. But he should see Grapefruit League action in about a week.

But in better news, Brandon Nimmo will make his spring training debut today and Harrison Bader will follow on Tuesday.

And Edwin Díaz threw live batting practice on Friday, paving the way for him to make his first spring appearance this week.

Tim Britton of The Athletic took a look at the Mets’ bullpen depth in camp this spring.

We should treat Luis Severino’s encouraging spring debut with cautious optimism, writes David Lennon of Newsday.

The Mets are getting a dance team!

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr., who has been dealing with knee pain, had an examination that revealed irritation in his right meniscus. The Braves are still expecting he will be ready for opening day.

In a scary moment, Nationals outfield prospect Daylen Lile was carted off the field following a back injury he sustained going head over heels over the wall into the Red Sox bullpen attempting to rob a home run. He was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan and was able to move his legs and feet.

Around Major League Baseball

Tim Kurkjian of ESPN wrote a profile on new Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt.

Carlos Santana has worn No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to his former Cleveland teammate, Victor Martinez. So when he signed with the Twins this offseason, pitcher Joe Ryan was willing to give up his number to Santana. But due to a rule in the CBA that states number change requests must be made by July 31 of the previous season, it would have cost Santana $225,000 to change his number.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1956, Manhattan Borough President Hulan Jack proposed a 110,000-seat stadium on the Upper West Side, which would have kept the Giants in New York had the plan gone through.