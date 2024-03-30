Meet the Mets

After a rainout on Thursday, the Mets opened their 2024 season against the Brewers yesterday afternoon at Citi Field. A Starling Marte home run gave the Mets an early lead, but alas, that would be the only hit that they would muster against Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee bullpen. Meanwhile, José Quintana surrendered two runs and couldn’t make it through five innings, and the Mets bullpen coughed up another run in their 4.1 innings of work. Outside of a fiery argument between Jeff McNeil and Rhys Hoskins on a slide into second base by the latter, the rest of the game offered little action of note, as the Mets fell to the Brewers 3-1.

The recently deceased Bud Harrelson was honored by the Mets prior to the start of yesterday’s game.

Carlos Mendoza had his first game as a big league manager yesterday after enduring a long road in baseball to get to that point.

Mendoza gets one of his first tests as manager in the aftermath of the McNeil/Hoskins fiasco.

Marte’s home run—along with some other well-struck balls—provided a lone bright spot to an otherwise dreary loss.

Steve Cohen doesn’t care if the Mets payroll stays above the initial luxury tax threshold.

The Mets owner made it clear: his goal is the playoffs.

David Stearns provided updates on Kodai Senga and Sean Reid-Foley, both of whom are on the injured list to start the season.

Things may have gone poorly for the major league squad, but Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuña hit back-to-back homers in the Syracuse Mets’ opening day win.

Around the National League East

Zack Wheeler shut the Braves down for six innings, but Atlanta came roaring back with nine unanswered runs in the final three innings to beat the Phillies 9-3.

While they enjoyed the opening day win, the Braves will be without catcher Sean Murphy for a while after he strained his oblique during a swing.

Ex-Phillies manager Charlie Manuel made his return to Citizens Bank Park yesterday after suffering a stroke in September to throw out the first pitch.

A.J. Puk gave up four runs and lasted just two innings in his first start of 2024 for the Marlins, and the Fish ended up losing their second straight game to the Pirates.

Around Major League Baseball

Legal experts weighed in on whether or not Shohei Ohtani could be in any trouble for the gambling controversy surrounding him and his former translator.

Baseball America took a look at which teams have drafted the most big league players entering the start of the 2024 season.

Carlos Rodón made his first start of the season yesterday as the former ace looks to bounce back in year two with the Yankees.

Mookie Betts is quickly climbing up the list for most leadoff homers of all time.

Jackson Holliday is looking to prove that the Orioles made a mistake in not bringing him north with the major league squad, as the top prospect in baseball had himself quite an opening day performance in Triple A.

The Yankees acquired pitcher JT Brubaker from the Pirates in exchange for a player to be named later.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won the second of a two-game series to open the season in Japan on this date in 2000.