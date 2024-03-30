Mets Daily Prospect Report, 3/30/24: We’re back, folks

SYRACUSE 6, ROCHESTER 3 (BOX)

CF Drew Gilbert: 1-4, R, RBI, 2 K. HR (1)

2B Luisangel Acuña: 1-5, R, RBI, K, HR (1)

1B Jiman Choi: 2-5, K

3B Mark Vientos: 1-3, R

RF Trayce Thompson: 0-3, R, BB, E (1)

LF Ben Gamel: 1-2, R, 2 BB

SS Jose Iglesias: 2-3, R, RBI, BB

C Austin Allen: 1-3, RBI

DH Rylan Bannon: 0-4, 3 K

LHP Joey Lucchesi: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K, W (1-0)

RHP Reed Garrett: 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Yacksel Rios: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Syracuse started the season off right, topping the Rochester Red Wings 6-3. Joey Lucchessi, despite posting some concerningly low velocity numbers, allowed only one unearned run over five innings. The offense, meanwhile, more than covered for that and a couple of runs coughed up by the bullpen, tallying three runs in the second on a sacrifice fly and throwing error. Another run came in an on a single by Jose Iglesias in the third before Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuña punctuated the day with back-to-back homers in the fourth. Reed Garrett also had a particularly impressive bullpen outing tallying four strikeouts in two innings.

Star of the Night

Drew Gilbert / Luisangel Acuña

Goat of the Night

None