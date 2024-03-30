Serverino shaky as Mets drop to 0-2

From the top of the first inning, the Mets looked totally overmatched by the Brewers. And so, when they eventually lost the game 7-6, it came as no surprise. But in the eighth and ninth inning, the Mets bats finally woke up and made the game closer than it seemed for most of the day.

Luis Severino gave up 12 hits, tying a Mets’ record for a starter in their first game for the club, exiting after five innings and six earned runs. Severino never looked terrible, batter to batter, but left a lot of pitches out over the middle of the plate. He notched six strikeouts and didn’t walk anyone, so there was definitely the baseline of something positive, but the hard contact against was too much to overcome.

Adam Ottovino pitched the eighth, and added to the Mets’ deficit by allowing three hits and an earned run, putting the Mets down 7-2 going into the ninth inning.

New Mets villain Rhys Hoskins went 3-4 with a home run, four RBIs, and a walk. He was also at the plate when Yohan Ramirez threw behind him, which led to Ramirez’s ejection. At first, the throw-behind looked accidental, but after replays, it appeared that the intent was there to hit Hoskins.

The only pitcher who could retire Hoskins was a returning Edwin Díaz, who gave up a single (and two stolen bases) but got through the ninth inning with a strikeout and two fly ball outs. It was great to see Díaz back.

The bulk of the Met’s 5-run offense came from the Baby - now Toddler? - Mets. Francisco Álvarez hit a no-doubt solo shot in the second inning to put the Mets on the board. Álvarez also contributed an RBI single in the third.

Brett Baty sat against left-handed D.L. Hall, which seems like a bold decision when Hall is untested and Baty is supposed to be your everyday third baseman. But Baty came in to pinch hit against right handed Bryce Wilson for Zack Short in the eighth, a move that, naturally, brought in a lefty to combat Baty. Hoby Milner’s first pitch to Baty led to a towering thee-run, pinch hit home run, pulling the Mets within 2 runs.

In the ninth, Pete Alonso added a laser-beam of a solo home run with one out to bring the Mets to within one run. D.J. Stewart and Starling Marte both struck out to end the game.

Tomorrow, Tylor Megill will try to salvage the series against Colin Rea.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Brew Crew Ball

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Francisco Álvarez, +17.1% WPA

Big loser: Luis Severino, -36.1% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: -33.4% WPA

Total batter WPA: -16.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Álvarez’s solo home run in the 2nd inning, +9,0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Hoskins’s first inning single, -14.9% WPA