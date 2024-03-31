Mets Daily Prospect Report, 3/31/24: Can’t stay undefeated forever

ROCHESTER 6, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

CF Drew Gilbert: 0-4, K

SS Luisangel Acuna: 0-4, E (1)

DH Ji-Man Choi: 0-3, BB

3B Mark Vientos: 2-3, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K

RF Trayce Thompson: 0-4, 4 K

LF Ben Gamel: 1-4, 2 K

2B Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, RBI, K

1B Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2 K

C Tomas Nido: 0-3, K

RHP Jose Butto: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)

LHP Nate Lavender: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

RHP Dedniel Nunez: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Shintaro Fujinami: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

RHP Jon Duplantier: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

It was a sunny but chilly day upstate at NBT Bank Stadium, but the Syracuse bats were clearly very cold. Red Wings starter Thaddeus Ward tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit, and reliever Spencer Watkins followed that up with two more goose eggs. Down by four runs, Mark Vientos put the Mets on a board with an opposite field wall scraper in the seventh, just getting over the right field wall at 299 feet. Jose Butto got the start for the Mets and was decent, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings, but was tagged as the afternoon’s hard-luck loser. The bats never really woke up outside of Vientos, and the bullpen wasn’t particularly great.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Trayce Thompson