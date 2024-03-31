Mets Morning News: Rhys Hoskins’ revenge and Edwin Díaz’s return

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Brewers 7-6 as a late-inning comeback was too little, too late to get the Mets out of the hole Luis Severino put them in. Severino gave up a dozen hits and six earned runs in five innings of work in his Mets debut. Adam Ottavino was responsible for the Brewers’ seventh run, which put the Mets down five in the eighth. However, Edwin Díaz still made a triumphant return in the ninth despite the deficit, pitching a scoreless frame. The Mets hit three home runs—a solo shot by Francisco Alvarez in the second, a pinch hit three-run bomb by Brett Baty in the eighth that made the game interesting, and a solo homer by Pete Alonso in the ninth that brought the Mets within a run. But the Mets went down quietly after Alonso’s homer and were unable to fully mount a comeback. There were also some fireworks in the game when reliever Yohan Ramírez threw behind Rhys Hoskins in the seventh inning, which Hoskins perceived as retaliation for his slide into Jeff McNeil the day before.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, MLB.com, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, NJ.com

David Adler of MLB.com did a breakdown of the beef between the Mets and Rhys Hoskins.

When asked whether his feud with the Mets is now over, Rhys Hoskins said, “I don’t know. I don’t really care, to be honest. I am going to come here and try to win a ballgame tomorrow. That’s it.”

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote about Edwin Díaz’s return to the mound.

“It gave me chills. They love our team. They love me,” Díaz said about how he felt pitching at Citi Field yesterday.

Around the National League East

The Braves routed the Phillies 12-4, as Aaron Nola was knocked around by the powerful Braves offense in his 2024 debut.

One silver lining for the Phillies is that Bryce Harper avoided serious injury after tumbling into the dugout trying to catch a foul popup yesterday.

The Braves officially placed Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique, which he suffered in Friday’s game.

The Marlins fell to 0-3, as they lost to the Pirates 9-3. Pirates rookie Jared Jones dazzled with ten strikeouts and 22 whiffs in his debut.

The Marlins will select the contract of right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez prior to today’s game.

The Nationals rallied for three runs in the ninth to beat the Reds 7-6 in comeback fashion.

The Nationals placed third baseman Nick Senzel on the injured list yesterday with a fractured right thumb. They selected the contract of infielder Trey Lipscomb to replace Senzel on the roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right foot that could keep him sidelined for several more weeks.

Despite that, the Yankees improved to 3-0 thanks to Juan Soto’s first clutch home run as a Yankee.

A walk-off hit from Julio Rodríguez lifted the Mariners to an extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.

The Mets weren’t the only team to have fireworks in the first few games of 2024. There was a benches-clearing incident at Tropicana Field between the Rays and the Blue Jays.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reviews the 13 biggest stars on new teams this season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

On March 31, 1998, the Mets and Phillies played 14 innings on Opening Day, as the Mets won 1-0 thanks to a walk-off hit by backup catcher Alberto Castillo.