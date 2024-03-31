Sweepy in the Citi

The Mets remain winless on the 2024 campaign, losing a third straight game to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1.

The first inning set the tone for the vast majority of the rest of the proceedings, for both the Brewers and the Mets. Starter Tylor Megill walked the lead off hitter Sam Frelick, got William Contreras to fly out, and subsequently picked Frelick off of first. He looked to be on his way to a clean inning, but Christian Yelich would reach on a catcher’s interference, steal second, and score on a Willy Adames single.

The second inning went similarly for the Brewers, as Brice Turang reached on a single, stole second, and scored on a long double off the bat of Jackson Chourio, making it 2-0.

The Mets scratched one back in the bottom of the second by way of a Francisco Alvarez double — Alvarez has impressed this series despite the up and down play of the team writ large, which is something you love to see — and an RBI single off the bat of Former Brewer Tyrone Taylor, his first in a Mets uniform.

Tylor Megill consistently worked in and out of trouble in his short four inning start, loading the bases with one out in the third inning before getting Rhys Hoskins to tap out into a double play. He had a quick fourth inning, but he left after the frame and reported shoulder tenderness after the game.

The Mets threatened in the fourth, when Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Tyrone Taylor loaded the bases with two outs, but Omar Narváez — who had a rough day, going 0-4 and allowing three stolen bases — flew out to the warning track to end the two-out rally.

That fly out ended up being the turning point of the game. The Mets bats struggled to do much of anything against an excellent Brewers bullpen after some promising innings against Colin Rea, amassing just two of their seven hits after Rea departed the game. Yohan Ramirez — who served the role of “guy who needed to save the bullpen” after Megill left after four— came into the game in the fifth and pitched three innings (which conveniently lines up for him to have three off days due to a suspension). He was shaky, showing legitimately interesting stuff, but struggled with his control and gave up a run in both the fifth and sixth, pushing the lead to 4-1, the eventual final score.

The Mets, who have started 0-3 for the first time since 2014 and the fifth time in franchise history, will look to right the ship after being outplayed by the Brewers, as they take on the Detroit Tigers for a three game series at Citi Field.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Brew Crew Ball

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Tyrone Taylor, +10.1% WPA

Big loser: Omar Narváez, -15.4% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: -12.4% WPA

Total batter WPA: -37.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Tyrone Taylor’s RBI single, +9.5% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jackson Chourio’s RBI double in the second, -10.1% WPA