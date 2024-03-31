Mets sending Tylor Megill for MRI on shoulder

The Mets’ first series of the season couldn’t have gone any worse than it did, as the team was swept by the Brewers this afternoon, but starting pitcher Tylor Megill left the series finale early because of tenderness in his shoulder. The Mets are sending him for an MRI that the team says is precautionary.

If Megill were to have an injury that required time on the injured list, the Mets would have a couple of options when it comes to filling in for him. While the promotion of any of the team’s pitching prospects in Triple-A seems pretty unlikely. both Joey Lucchesi and José Butto have made starts this weekend in Syracuse, and either pitcher would be a day or two ahead of being on turn to slot in to the third spot in the Mets’ major league rotation.

In his start today, Megill went four innings, struck out four, walked three, and gave up two runs—one earned—on three hits.