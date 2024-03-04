Christian Scott is a sign of things to come

The Mets drafted a ton of college pitchers in 2021, and Christian Scott was barely an afterthought. Kumar Rocker took up the majority of the oxygen, and Mike Vasil’s (8th round, Virginia) more immediate breakout took up most of whatever was left. Dominic Hamel (3rd round, Dallas Baptist) was a more interesting sleeper to prospect-hounds due to his high spin rates, as was Levi David (9th round, Northwestern State) given his absurd stuff and equally absurd lack of control. Even Keyshawn Askew (10th round, Clemson) had more intrigue surrounding him prior to being dealt to the Rays for Brooks Raley. It’s easy to see why a 5th-round reliever that struck out fewer than a batter per inning at Florida got lost in the shuffle.

Kumar Rocker of course did not sign and is recovering from TJS with the Rangers. Vasil and Hamel have progressed and look like back-end starters, but they’ve never taken the huge leap one might’ve hoped. David is out of professional ball. And Christian Scott is now not only the clear top pitching prospect in the organization but a bona fide top-100 guy, one who will almost certainly debut at some point in 2024. It’s a remarkable developmental success, one of the biggest prospect breakouts of 2023.

Scott’s jump was basically totally unexpected. He made only 8 starts through his college career and only started in ~50% of his appearances as a professional in 2022. Yet somehow, after stepping into a full time starter role in 2023, his stuff jumped across the board. A previously pedestrian fastball suddenly had much improved shape and gained a little velocity. His slider, which was his only standout weapon previously, continued to function as an out pitch. Most surprisingly, he suddenly showed feel for a changeup giving him a full starter’s arsenal. He complements all of this with pinpoint command, something else he’d never demonstrated out of the bullpen. The end result was 62 innings of 2.47 ERA ball at Double-A Binghamton, backed up by an absurd 9.63 K/BB ratio (11.18 K/9, 1.16 BB/9).

Some caveats do apply. Scott’s breakout season encompassed all of 87.2 innings. The start of his season was delayed by an unspecified injury, and he missed four more weeks in August with another undisclosed ailment. The same thing happened in 2022, when he missed all of July. Nebulous, long-term “shoulder problems” are always concerning, and Scott’s ability to stay healthy and pitch a full starter’s workload (insomuch as any modern starter pitches a full workload) will remain questions. So too will his improved stuff, at least until we see him do it for another 50-100 innings in the upper minors.

Honestly though, those concerns become difficult to remember when you consider just how good Scott’s new fastball is. The pitch sits 94, touches 98, has some of the best shape in the minors, and is further improved by Scott’s elite command of the pitch, a combination that arguably makes it the best heater in the minors. He lacks both the track record and the true standout secondary to stand among the elite pitching prospects on stuff alone (Paul Skene’s slider, Drew Thorpe’s changeup, Hurston Waldrep’s splitter, Jackson Jobe’s slider/changeup), but a conservative projection still has him as a near MLB-ready mid-rotation starter. Squeeze another jump out of one of the secondaries and you’re looking at a legitimate #2 rotation option.

In Drew Gilbert’s season preview, I remarked that his performance will be among this season’s most impactful on-field storylines for the organization’s long term health. The same is true of Scott on an individual level, but his organization-level impact goes further. As the first real development success of the Cohen era, Scott is something of an avatar for the Mets’ pitching development pipeline writ large, a product of the improved processes the team has spun up as they play catch up with the powerhouses of the sport. Scott succeeding won’t herald in a new age of Dodgers- or Rays-like pitching wealth on its own, but it would be a strong sign that the organization is moving in the right direction and that brighter days are ahead.

David Stearns cited a preference to not rush any of the team’s younger pitchers to fill Kodai Senga’s spot in the rotation, turning instead to guys like Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, and Max Kranick. None of those names are going to stand in Scott’s way for long if he replicates his 2023 success though, meaning that you should expect him to force his way into the major league rotation by the All Star break at the latest. That’s a lot of pressure for any young player - filling in for an injured ace while also serving as the representative of the Mets’ entire development apparatus - but Scott’s leap forward leaves him very ready to meet the challenge.