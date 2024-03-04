From Complex To Queens, Episode 264: Early Spring Training Returns

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Lukas is back from China and also back in the weight room, so the guys talk about their most liked and most hated lifts. Thomas and Lukas don’t skip leg day, while Ken is the only one with any upper body strength in the group.

With the exercise advice portion of the podcast out of the way, we move into a review of some of the Spring Training performances. Nate Lavender has been awesome and remains an interesting profile to track going forward. In the rotation, Christian Scott backed up his offseason rankings and Mike Vasil has added some promising new pitches. The offensive returns have been less positive, and our concerns about the instruction Brett Baty is receiving are only growing.

