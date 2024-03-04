Mets Morning News: Spring Cleaning

Meet the Mets

During the Mets’ 5-2 rain-shortened win over the Astros, in what is essentially a tradition at this point, Brandon Nimmo made his delayed Spring Training debut.

Truly a sign of the Spring games starting to mean something, the Mets made their first 11 cuts of the year.

Drew Smith, the longest tenured New York Mets pitcher, found the time to look back on his five years in the majors and two failed flirtations with swimsuit models.

You can say a lot about Carlos Mendoza, but you cannot say that he doesn’t know what he’s in for as a New York manager.

Guaranteeing the spot of Funniest Headshot of 2024, Sean Manaea cut his hair for the first time since the pandemic started.

For years it has been an easy joke to point at the Mets and laugh at whatever awful Springfield Power Plant calamities that their players have suffered, but perhaps that’s a trope of the past now.

Joe Suozzi was never a top prospect at any point in his life, but he’s kept himself working hard and, if I understand the rules of our society correctly, defeated Mazi Pilip’s son to bring himself to the brink of the major leagues.

There’s no rule that says Kodai Senga can’t pitch left-handed while his right side is hurt.

Around the National League East

Following his tumble over the outfield wall, Nationals prospect Daylen Lile escaped the worst case scenario, suffering only a lower back contusion.

Until the surgeons examine Ronald Acuña Jr’s leg this afternoon, the Braves don’t really know if he’s alright or not.

Making his second start for the Braves, Chris Sale described things as being “terrible, alright, and pretty good.”

If Blake Snell is willing to take a short-term deal, the Phillies are interested.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are hot and ready to take on the cross-town-in-name-only rivals Angels.

Elvis Andrus signed with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal, hoping to extend his career into a 16th season as the backup shortstop.

You’re not going to believe this, but Juan Soto is still pretty good at baseball in the American League.

After a 60-pitch bullpen session, it’s appropriate to say Justin Verlander is officially on his way back to game-action.

U.L. Washington, toothpick extraordinaire and mentor to Mookie Betts, died at 70 over the weekend.

Ed Ott, 1979 World Series champion with the Pirates and owner of what I can only guess is the shortest name in MLB history, died on Sunday at 72.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to illustrious Mets legends Jake Hager, Tom Grieve, and Jack Fisher.