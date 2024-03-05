Brett Baty will look to re-establish himself as the Mets’ third baseman of the future in 2024

One could make a compelling argument that no player in the Mets organization had a more disappointing 2023 season than Brett Baty. Some players in the system may have put up worse numbers, sure. But Baty—after making his major league debut the year before—entered the season as Baseball Prospectus’s 17th-best prospect in all of baseball, and the Mets had themselves a wide open hole at third base that they were undoubtedly hoping their former first round pick would be able to fill for years to come.

Baty did not prove he could be that player. Instead, he looked like a player who didn’t belong in the major leagues, pairing a pretty dreadful bat (68 wRC+) with a pretty dreadful glove (his -4 OAA at third base doesn’t fully capture the level of shakiness and inconsistency he showed at the position at times). It was, to put it bluntly, about as bad a major league performance from a top prospect that the Mets have had in many years. And it certainly provided a lot of doubts about whether or not this is a player the organization can pencil into their future plans.

The thing that made Baty’s season-long slump so frustrating was that he often looked like a player who should be hitting much better. He continued to hit the ball pretty hard, as he put up an above average hard-hit percentage of 44.3%. The problem is that this was a combined with a ground-ball percentage that was also solidly above-average (50.4% compared to the league average of 44.6%), meaning that Baty was hitting a lot of hard ground balls right into infielders’ gloves. In theory, a team with good player development personnel should have been able to take a player with that kind of profile and work with him on getting the ball in the air more. Whether the Mets did not put enough effort into helping him make that adjustment or Baty was simply unable to take the steps to implementing the changes the Mets were encouraging him to make is ultimately a moot point, as the results were the same. And Baty himself has acknowledged that these initial struggles also led to a loss of confidence, which certainly did not help matters.

Despite his weak performance last year, the Mets—whether due to a continued belief in Baty’s ability to reach his potential or an unwillingness to invest resources in finding an improvement—are more or less handing him the starting third base role in 2024. He likely would have had to battle for the job with a fellow former top prospect, but Ronny Mauricio tearing his ACL in winter ball ended that competition before it started. The Mets are continuing to give Mark Vientos some run at third base in spring training, but his defense is even worse than Baty’s, and he looks likley to get more of his at-bats as a designated hitter. Meanwhile, the team added Joey Wendle as their backup infielder this offseason, and the veteran has proven over the course of his career that he’s not a suitable starter. So for all intents and purposes, it’s Baty or bust at third base this year.

So can we expect him to actually improve upon the things that ailed him last year? For his part, Baty has spoken about his desire to make his top hand stronger in order to give him more success at driving the ball. That’s all well and good, of course—but he and co-hitting coach Jeremy Barnes have also spoken about the importance of continuing to make sure he’s hitting the ball to all fields and continuing to make hard contact, despite last year’s evidence that hitting the ball hard on the ground is not going to lead to great results for a player like him. You’d ideally like to hear Baty and the Mets placing more of an emphasis on pulling the ball in the air, making the kind of changes that once turned Daniel Murphy from a pretty good hitter into a great one. Instead, the team seems to be embracing a hitting development strategy that is more in-line with the approach that allowed Baty to succeed against weaker competition—despite the fact that this approach utterly failed him last year.

Maybe my concerns are misguided. Maybe the Mets and Baty know what they’re doing. But in any event, it doesn’t feel great heading into the season with this big a question mark at a key position and no suitable backup option behind him. If Baty figures his issues out and becomes the player we’ve dreamed he’d become—or even anything close to it—it will go a long way towards filling a key hole in this year’s team and for years to come. But if he has another year like the one he did last year, the Mets’ lineup will be in major trouble, and his future as a major leaguer will be in severe doubt.