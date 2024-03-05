Mets Morning News: Spring schedule resumes after day off

Meet the Mets

Brett Baty joined the Meet At The Apple podcast.

Luke Voit and Ji Man Choi both have opt outs towards the end of spring training. Both are vying to make the team as a DH.

Phil Bickford is also trying to position himself to make the team’s bullpen, and his changeup could help him get a spot.

Tim Britton analyzed the Mets’ rotation on This Week In Mets.

The Mets were off, but please enjoy this video of Francisco Lindor playing some Jenga.

The Queens Crew dance team will debut at Citi Field in 2024.

Steve Cohen clapped back at someone who criticized the Mets for incorporating a dance team into their plans for the 2024 season.

There are a lot of names on the Mets’ Top 30 prospects list that were not here this time last year (seven of the top 13, to be exact, are new to the organization).

Around the National League East

Congratulations to Zack Wheeler, who parlayed four good seasons with the Phillies into a three-year, $126 million extension. It’s the highest annual salary for an extension, ever.

The bench battle for the Braves could come down to more than just spring stats, writes Mark Bowman.

Residents of Washington DC can get tickets starting at $5 for Nationals home games during the 2024 regular season.

Around Major League Baseball

Daniel Epstein talked about the new pitch that’s in fashion and hard to pitch.

Davy Andrews at Fangraphs promises that this story about cleat cleaners isn’t boring.

Josh Donaldson announced his retirement.

Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell have received interest from “four new teams” according to Scott Boras. It does appear that interest is picking up.

Matt Chapman, who will bring his stellar defense to the Giants, felt the pull to San Francisco once Bob Mevil was hired to be their manager.

The Aaron Judge/Juan Soto bromance is real at Yankees’ camp.

Kevin Gausman experienced shoulder fatigue after his last bullpen session, which will prevent him from throwing his next bullpen session, according to Blue Jays skipper John Schneider.

Sonny Gray, who was expected to start on Opening Day, exited his spring start for the Cardinals with right hamstring tightness.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets announced that Jerry Koosman’s #36 would be retired on this date in 2020. Of course, the pandemic had other plans, and the ceremony would happen roughly 14 months later at Citi Field.