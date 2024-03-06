Mets Morning News: Trumpet sounds are nearing

Meet the Mets

Edwin Diaz is set to step on a major league mound almost a year after his season ending injury. This comes after pitching a perfect inning in a minor league intrasquad game on Tuesday.

Tylor Megill made his second spring start on Tuesday and said his new splitter “felt good”.

Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Harrison Bader manned the outfield at the same time for the first time this spring.

Carlos Mendoza spent the offseason building relationships with Mets’ players ahead of his first year as manager.

Mendoza said it was a good day as his new team (the Mets) faced his old team (the Yankees).

Anthony DiComo answers the question of if the Mets will sign another starting pitcher before the start of the season.

Joey Lucchesi will make his spring debut today against the Astros.

Jeff McNeil is “doing a lot better” but will still not swing a bat for a couple more days.

Around the National League East

Zack Wheeler is hoping a new splitter will help put him over the top and win a Cy Young this season.

The Braves sent five players to minor league camp, while Ronald Acuña is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Braxton Garrett is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season for the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is likely out for the season with a partially torn UCL.

Justin Verlander will begin the season on the injured list.

Tim Britton looks at what extensions may look like for potential free agents including Corbin Burnes.

The Athletics unveiled a rendering for what their new ballpark in Las Vegas would look like.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago previewed Brett Baty’s 2024 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets have played a fair number of spring training games on this date in their history.