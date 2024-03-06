Jake Diekman is one of the Mets’ best relievers heading into the 2024 season

The Mets were patient, to put it mildly, when it came to building out a major league bullpen over the course of this offseason. Once they finally started making moves to add good relievers to the mix behind returning closer Edwin Díaz, though, they made some solid signings, the best of which was probably their one-year, $4 million deal with Jake Diekman.

The contract includes a club option for the 2025 season at the same salary and would become a guaranteed year if the veteran reliever makes 58 appearances this season. Heading into his age-37 season, this will be the left-handed Diekman’s tenth season away from the Phillies organization with which he came up through the minors and spent the first three-and-a-half major league seasons starting in 2012.

In his extended time at the highest level of baseball, Diekman has solid if unspectacular numbers, with a 3.82 ERA, a 3.65 FIP, 11.42 K/9, and 5.27 BB/9. If you’d prefer the more useful strikeout and walk rate stats, he’s struck out 28.8% of opposing hitters and walked 13.3% of them. The walk rate is undoubtedly his biggest flaw.

In the early part of the 2023 season, it would have been understandable if you thought that Diekman could be winding down his time as a major league reliever. Coming off a five-season stretch in which he had a 4.20 ERA, Diekman was very bad for the first few weeks of the season with the White Sox. While his walk rate had always been high, it completely ballooned, as he walked 22.4% of opposing batters in 11.1 innings to start the year. With a strikeout rate of just 19.0% over that stretch, it’s no surprise that he was carrying on a staggering 7.94 ERA. The White Sox released him on May 6.

Four days later, the Rays signed Diekman, and stop me if you’ve heard this before: After heading to Tampa, this pitcher completely turned his season—and perhaps the rest of his career—around.

In 45.1 innings with the Rays, Diekman pitched as well as he ever has in his major league career. His strikeout and walk rates inverted and looked similar to those of his career norms—28.6% and 13.5%, repsectively—and his ERA followed. By the end of his time with the Rays, he had a 2.18 ERA and a 3.21 FIP. Add it all up, and Diekman ended the 2023 season with a 3.34 ERA in 56.2 innings.

For a detailed breakdown of what the Rays tweaked to get the best out of Diekman, check out our grading piece on the Mets’ signing of him by Lukas Vlahos. If those changes stick with Diekman as he starts the Mets chapter of his career, he could very well be the team’s second-best reliever, even with a walk rate that remains a bit higher than ideal.

The fact that the Mets have both Diekman and fellow left Brooks Raley gives the team more left-handed relievers than it’s normally had in an Opening Day bullpen for the past decade or two. It might be the first time this century that the Mets have started the season with two lefties who were both very good. And both of these left-handed relievers have relatively negligible platoon splits, especially in recent years. That’s beneficial in the three-batter-minimum era, of course, and should give new manager Carlos Mendoza flexibility in high-leverage situations involving the likes of Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, and their left-handed-hitting peers.