DJ Stewart looks to parlay a hot month into a more substantial role in 2024

DJ Stewart’s blistering hot month near the end of last season was one of the few bright spots in the second half in 2023. Signed to a minor league deal last February, Stewart burst into the gaping void left by some of the players the Mets traded away and was the team’s hottest hitter for a few weeks. He donned a bubblegum bucket crown. It was great fun.

Though he ran out of gas at the end of the season and hit a slump in September, so impressed were the Mets by the DJ Stewart Resurgence that they chose to tender him a contract, virtually guaranteeing him a roster spot in 2024. “He had a really good second half last year,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Stewart in camp this spring. “He is going to get a look here. The power is real. He impacts the baseball. Another bat from the left side of the batter’s box.”

Stewart will likely be utilized as a part-time DH, part-time outfielder, given both the departure of Daniel Vogelbach and question marks surrounding Starling Marte’s lower body’s ability to sustain a full season’s worth of everyday play in right field.

The million dollar question when it comes to Stewart is: how likely is he to repeat last season’s success, in which he was 30% above league average with the bat, comported himself at least passably in the outfield, and accrued 0.7 fWAR in just 185 plate appearances? To begin to answer this question, it is worth noting that this didn’t come completely out of nowhere. Though he is now entering his age 30 season, Stewart was once a first-round draft pick with the Orioles. Scouts noted his raw power and arm strength in the outfield, both of which manifested themselves in a Mets uniform.

But they noted his shortcomings as well, which have also not meaningfully changed in his big league career and hampered his success in Baltimore, where he also showed flashes, but never put it all together enough to live up to his prospect pedigree. His swing, while powerful, has holes that are easily exploitable and he is especially vulnerable up in the zone. Over those 185 plate appearances in 2023, Stewart struck out 56 times, which is an alarmingly high rate. If he continues to strike out upwards of 30% of the time, he’s going to have to hit even more homers to make up for it. Perhaps even more damning, his zone contact percentage last year was 71.4%—well below the MLB average of 82%—indicating that his hot streak last season may have been a mirage.

Additionally, Stewart has stark platoon splits; he holds a career 114 wRC+ against righties and a 73 wRC+ against southpaws. In 2023, he did almost all of his mashing against righties; his wRC+ against left-handed pitching was not substantially different from his career mark. Though his ability to play corner outfield gives him more utility on a big league roster than his platoon-DH only predecessor Vogelbach, he still has similar limitations that keep him from being an everyday player. Given these limitations, one can’t help but wonder why the Mets did not pursue an upgrade more intensely, especially as J.D. Martinez still languishes on the open market as of this writing.

That said, there is reason to hold onto a glimmer of hope that Stewart’s success in 2023 was real. He made a swing adjustment in Triple-A Syracuse with the help of Triple-A hitting coach Collin Hetzler. Stewart certainly wouldn’t be the first late bloomer in MLB history. If his adjustments from last year continue to translate, the Mets set him up for success by limiting his exposure to tough lefties, and the likes of Mark Vientos—Stewart’s likely DH platoon partner—and Starling Marte hold up their end of the bargain, the Mets could actually get decent production out of the DH spot in the lineup for a change. But that’s a lot of ifs.

“Nothing is guaranteed in this world. I’m happy to be back. That’s for sure,” Stewart said. “I’m going to treat it like last year — with a little more experience. I’m more familiar, but we have a new coaching staff. I want to prove to them that they can trust me to do the job as well.”

Here’s to more bubblegum bucket crowns in 2024.