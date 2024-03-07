2024 Mets King of Spring Training, update #1

Hear ye! Hear ye! Gather ‘round. It’s time for the annual Amazin’ Avenue King of Spring Training contest, in which we highlight the efforts of less heralded players in Mets camp. As usual, the vast majority of the roster spots are mostly decided, but there is always at least a spot or two up for the taking and here we outline some candidates who have set themselves apart from the rest so far this spring—at least some of which are guys whose names you may not have heard before. As it says on the iconic landmark of the city the Mets call home: “Give me your prospects, your NRIs, your fringe players yearning to breathe free.” Or something like that.

Without further ado, here are the crop of candidates for the 2024 KoST crown:

Tyrone Taylor - .385/.429/.385 in 13 ABs

Taylor has shown off his skills on both sides of the ball this spring, racking up a team-leading five hits and making some nice plays in the outfield. Taylor came to the Mets in the trade that also brought starter Adrian Houser to Queens. Well-known as a skilled defensive outfielder, Taylor is the only remaining MLB player with no errors in at least 500 innings played. With the Mets lacking much depth in the outfield, if he can continue to rake like he has so far this spring, he has an outside chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.

Smooth sliding play in center field by Tyrone Taylor pic.twitter.com/5nOLzmRhAE — SNY (@SNYtv) March 2, 2024

KoST Points: 4

Trayce Thompson - .500/.583/1.200 in 10 ABs

A second “TT” outfielder has entered the running. Trayce Thompson has also racked up five hits and his grand slam early this spring means he leads the team by far in RBIs with six; no one else has more than two. The Mets signed the 32-year-old up-and-down veteran to a minor league deal back in December. His ability to play all three outfield positions could be a huge plus for the Mets if he is able to replicate his 2022 success he had with the Dodgers.

Trayce Thompson SLAM! pic.twitter.com/Km94Ar9O1o — New York Mets (@Mets) February 26, 2024

KoST Points: 5

Rylan Bannon - .364/.385/.545 in 11 ABs

When I first saw Bannon on the field in Grapefruit League action, I said, “Who is this guy?” which means he’s a primo KoST candidate. A non-roster invitee, Bannon saw a lot of action the first week and a half of spring and has performed well, leading the team with four runs scored. During his six-year career, he has appeared in 575 games in the minors and seven games in the big leagues and has moved around a lot since being part of the Manny Machado trade in 2018. While the Mets have quite a few players vying for playing time at third base, Bannon may be able to finally establish himself in the Mets’ system and earn himself some playing time if things don’t work out for the likes of Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

KoST Points: 2

Alex Ramírez - .400/.455/.500 in 10 ABs

The only Mets prospect among the KoST candidates on the hitting side, Alex Ramírez’s name has come up a lot over the years, but his stock has fallen of late. But he is having an impressive spring training campaign thus far, collecting four hits—including a double—a walk, and an RBI.

Another spring base knock for Alex Ramírez pic.twitter.com/bkVqfxSbab — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 28, 2024

KoST Points: 2

Austin Adams - 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 5 Ks in 3 IP

The Mets signed the veteran reliever Austin Adams to a non-guaranteed split contract back in November and designated him for assignment last month, but he cleared waivers and declined his opt-out opportunity and thus is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Adams is unscored upon this spring thus far in three innings of work. At the very least, he should be valuable bullpen depth for the Mets and has an outside chance of making the bullpen if he can keep this up.

KoST Points: 2

Nate Lavender - 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 4 Ks in 2 IP

Every spring there is a player that Mets folks on the internet get excited about. This year Nate Lavender is that player. In his spring debut, he struck out the side in the eighth inning on 14 pitches. In total, he has struck out four batters in his two innings of work and did not allow a baserunner in either of his two appearances. He has definitely put himself in the conversation to make the Mets Opening Day bullpen and has propelled himself into the KoST race as well.

Impressive Grapefruit League debut from left-handed relief prospect Nate Lavender, who struck out the side in the eighth inning today on 14 total pitches.



Team officials think highly of Lavender as a future bullpen arm. pic.twitter.com/bIl7yoCNDo — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 24, 2024

KoST Points: 3

Cole Sulser - 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, 4 Ks in 3 IP

Similar to Adams, Sulser is among a group of relievers who are likely to serve as bullpen depth this season, but has distinguished himself from the pack by not allowing a run this spring thus far. He has only allowed one hit in three innings of work. Sulser has been dominant in the majors as recently as 2021, but has struggled with injuries since that breakout season with the Orioles. David Stearns comes with a reputation of identifying diamonds in the rough and Sulser may just be one of those.

KoST Points: 2

Sean Reid-Foley - 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, 6 Ks in 3 IP

I waffled back and forth on whether Sean Reid-Foley should be eligible for KoST, given the fact that Mets fans are pretty familiar with him at this point. But, he came into spring a long shot to make the team and has improved his odds with his performance, which in my view is KoST-worthy. He has struck out six batters in three innings, which is second only to Tylor Megill—who I deemed too established and too sure to make the team to be eligible for KoST—for the team lead. Given the lack of innings eaters in the Mets rotation, they are going to need a guy or two in the bullpen who can go multiple innings and Reid-Foley may be one of those pitchers in 2024. He is, however, out of options, so the fact that he cannot be sent down to the minors may count against him.

KoST Points: 2

Happy KoST season, everybody! I’ll be back with weekly updates through the rest of spring training, culminating with the final poll shortly before Opening Day. Good luck to our KoST candidates!