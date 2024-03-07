Mets Morning News: Mets and Astros rained out

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso’s goal in camp is to improve his chase rate from last season and bring it down to an elite level.

Last season the Mets had too many optionable relievers and this year they have too few and will have some hard decisions to make before the season begins.

Ryan Clifford was acquired for Justin Verlander last season and could be the team’s first baseman of the future if Alonso goes elsewhere.

Kodai Senga is progressing in the right direction as he works through his injury.

Howie Rose is cutting back on the amount of games he will be calling from the radio booth this season.

The first renderings of NYCFC’s new stadium that will be built across from Citi Field were unveiled.

Around the National League East

The Braves are looking for a new Freeze for their “Beat the Freeze” race in between innings.

Max Meyer is a good prospect for the Marlins but they will need him to be great if they want to get back to the playoffs.

The Nationals reportedly signed Eddie Rosario to a minor league contract.

Around Major League Baseball

Catcher Mike Zunino announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 11 seasons in the big leagues.

Carlos Rodón gave up two home runs and struggled in his start for the Yankees.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up five runs in three innings in his second spring start for the Dodgers.

Mike Trout’s first home run of spring was a grand slam for the Angels as they lost 12-5 to the Athletics.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis talked about the uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso in his season preview.

Chris McShane believes Jake Diekman will be one of the best relievers out of the bullpen this season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Jeff Kent!