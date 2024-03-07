 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets announce roster for Spring Breakout game

The team announced the prospects who will play in the new event.

By Chris McShane
/ new
New York Mets Photo Day Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Mets have announced the roster for their Spring Breakout game on March 15, one of a series of games around the league that’s intended to highlight top prospects around the sport. The roster is as follows:

Pitchers

  • Paul Gervase
  • Dominic Hamel
  • Daniel Juárez
  • Nolan McLean
  • Wilkin Ramos
  • Ben Simon
  • Brandon Sproat
  • Tyler Stuart
  • Blade Tidwell
  • Calvin Ziegler

Catchers

  • Ronald Hernández
  • Kevin Parada
  • Vincent Perozo

Infielders

  • Luisangel Acuńa
  • Jesús Báez
  • Colin Houck
  • William Lugo
  • Jacob Reimer
  • Jeremy Rodríguez
  • Junior Tilien
  • Marco Vargas
  • Jett Williams

Outfielders

  • Ryan Clifford
  • Drew Gilbert
  • Nick Morabito
  • Alex Ramirez
  • Rhylan Thomas

Many of those players made our list of the Mets’ top 25 prospects for 2024, and a handful of them have made some appearances on the major league side of spring training. The Mets’ prospects are set to face the Nationals’ selection of their top prospects 3:10 PM EDT on March 15.

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...