Mets announce roster for Spring Breakout game

The Mets have announced the roster for their Spring Breakout game on March 15, one of a series of games around the league that’s intended to highlight top prospects around the sport. The roster is as follows:
Pitchers
- Paul Gervase
- Dominic Hamel
- Daniel Juárez
- Nolan McLean
- Wilkin Ramos
- Ben Simon
- Brandon Sproat
- Tyler Stuart
- Blade Tidwell
- Calvin Ziegler
Catchers
- Ronald Hernández
- Kevin Parada
- Vincent Perozo
Infielders
- Luisangel Acuńa
- Jesús Báez
- Colin Houck
- William Lugo
- Jacob Reimer
- Jeremy Rodríguez
- Junior Tilien
- Marco Vargas
- Jett Williams
Outfielders
- Ryan Clifford
- Drew Gilbert
- Nick Morabito
- Alex Ramirez
- Rhylan Thomas
Many of those players made our list of the Mets’ top 25 prospects for 2024, and a handful of them have made some appearances on the major league side of spring training. The Mets’ prospects are set to face the Nationals’ selection of their top prospects 3:10 PM EDT on March 15.
