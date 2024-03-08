Nate Lavender is ready for the test of the big leagues

In my time covering prospects at Amazin’ Avenue, we have had a tendency to over-rank relievers in our offseason top-25 list. In 2023, we ranked Bryce Montes de Oca and Eric Orze. In 2022, we also had Orze along with Thomas Szapucki, Brian Metoyer, and Josh Walker. In 2021, it was Sam McWilliams and a bevvy of other guys destined for the bullpen. We could go further back, but you get the point; ranking relief prospect is something of a fool’s errand, and maybe we should stop doing that.

And yet, like either Goofy or Krombopulos Michael, here we go ranking relievers again; 24-year-old leftie Nate Lavender ranked 22nd on this year’s top-25 after an extremely impressive 2023 season. He dominated Double-A for 10 innings before getting a fast promotion, then tallied a 3.27 ERA with a 13.7 K/9 over 44 innings at Syracuse, numbers made more impressive by the hostility of the run environment. Really, he did enough to earn a look at the end of last season, but for whatever reason the Mets chose not to give him a late season cameo.

Surface level inspection of his game film doesn’t make Lavender’s Triple-A performance seem outlandish. Batters consistently swing under his low-90s fastball, particularly when he spots it up in the zone, while his changeup was good enough to flummox most Triple-A hitters. The slider was less impressive, and Lavender would typically fall back on his fastball to finish batters off.

Because he pitched in the International League, we can supplement these visual looks with pitch metrics. Lavender’s fastball induces a strong 33.9 Whiff% despite lacking any outlier traits; it averages 91.4 MPH, has good but not great VAA, and is thrown with good but not great extension. His slider lacks great spin or movement and induces well below average whiffs, matching the visual evaluation. Changeups are harder to evaluate based on these metrics, but induces whiffs on 44.8% of swings, a rate that would be borderline elite at the major league level (which, to be clear, does not imply that the pitch would be anywhere near that successful at the major league level).

This is ultimately a difficult profile to project to the major league level. The fastball works against minor league hitters - likely in part to Lavender’s funky delivery - but it’s unclear whether a primary offering without standout characteristics will succeed once MLB hitters have seen it once or twice. Successful minor league changeups are notoriously difficult to project to the major leagues, as they very often fail once used against batters with more exposure to the pitch type. He also lacks feel for spin and has yet to really develop a viable breaking ball. There’s a chance this all works at the major league level and Lavender’s a ready-made middle reliever. There’s also a chance it just…doesn’t.

Early returns in Spring Training have been strong, with Lavender tossing two perfect frames with four strikeouts as of this writing. That said, he’s not faced a real major leaguer in either of those appearances, nor have the pitch metrics been meaningfully different from what we saw in the minors last year. Good results trump bad results of course, but in reality this sample doesn’t answer any of our questions about Lavender’s ability to retire major league hitters.

It seems likely we’ll get an answer at some point this year, but it’s not exactly clear when. The Mets’ bullpen is surprisingly full, with only one or two open spots and a handful of players without options - Phil Bickford, Sean Reid-Foley, Michael Tonkin, Yohan Ramirez - competing for them. Beyond that group of guys are another cadre of relievers who have options and are already on the 40-man roster - Grant Hartwig, Kolton Ingram, Josh Walker, Reed Garrett - as well as a long list of NRIs. For pure roster construction reasons, Lavender is probably not high in the queue to head north with the major league team barring a stupendous Sprint Training.

Injuries will inevitably strike, of course, and the Mets will cycle arms throughout the year, so Lavender’s time will come. When it does we’ll find out if he’s a funky, useful relief piece or just another cautionary tail about getting attached to relief prospects.