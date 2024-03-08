A large portion of the Mets’ bullpen success hinges on what version of Jorge López shows up in 2024

One of the few relievers they gave a major league deal to, the Mets signed Jorge López to a one-year, $2 million deal this winter. The move was clearly part of a concerted effort on the part of David Stearns to fill out the bullpen with risky, but high-upside, arms. Like much of the rest of that group, López has nasty stuff, but he’s struggled with command. And when his command slips, his performance takes a major nosedive.

Most remember when López made a name for himself with an All-Star campaign for the Orioles in 2022, but other than that season, the 31-year-old has not had that much success in his big league career. He holds a career 5.51 ERA in 480 big league innings, but he served as a swing man during the early part of his career and did not shine in that role. His ERA is almost two full runs lower for his career as a reliever than as a starter, but is still a rather uninspiring 4.39.

So what went right for López in Baltimore when he was suddenly an All-Star closer at age 29? 2022 was the first year López was a full-time reliever and that transition seemed to do wonders for his pitches. All four of his pitches had more velocity and movement in 2022 than they did previously. As a result, he was one of the best pitchers in the league at limiting hard contact and inducing ground balls that season, leading to 2.54 ERA in 71 innings. His ERA was even more miniscule with the Orioles and he struggled after he was traded to the Twins, already showing signs of reverting back to his old self.

The problem is, all of that regressed last year. His velocity didn’t quite dip to the level it was before he was used exclusively out of the bullpen, but there was still a notable drop in velocity last year compared to 2022. López posted a 5.95 ERA in 2023, bouncing between the Twins, Marlins, and a short reunion with the Orioles. His strikeout rate, which saw a noticeable bump in 2022, crashed back down to earth again. He spent time on the IL for mental health reasons. Overall, it was about as bad a follow-up campaign on an All-Star season as one could imagine.

It’s easy to say, “Well Jorge López should simply try to throw harder and with more movement this year to regain his 2022 form.” While that’s true and Jeremy Hefner will almost surely be working with him to help him achieve that, the Mets are looking at his command as well. López has consistently walked too many guys in his career, even during the short stints where he has performed well, and a big reason for his 2023 regression was that he was missing out over the plate with his pitches.

López’s teammates who have faced him agree that when his command is on point, he is as nasty as anyone in the game. “Command is definitely one of the big things,” Joey Wendle, who is 8-for-22 lifetime against López, said to Andy Martino last month. “And also conviction of his pitches, and that comes with command. When you’re jumping out ahead in the count, you can throw your other off-speed pitches with more confidence. The stuff is obviously there, but when you’re falling early in the count, and then you have to come in the zone and you’re catching too much of the plate — even with the plus stuff, it’s going to get hit at this level. When he’s really good it’s when he’s getting ahead early, and the hitters don’t know what’s coming. Then he can feel free to expand the zone a little bit. Everybody saw what was capable of two years ago, and as far as I’m aware the stuff isn’t any different. And when a player gets to another organization, they can see something [new]. So that part is exciting, as well.”

“If he locates, he’s as good as anybody,” Francisco Lindor, who has also faced López, added.

Thus far this spring, López has made three appearances, over which he has given up one run—a solo homer to Tristan Gray of his former team—walked one batter, and struck out a batter. His velocity is not even close to back to 2022 levels either, but that’s not something to be alarmed about this early in spring. Though some were predicting he would only get a minor league deal this offseason, clearly David Stearns saw something that made him believe the Mets can make him the pitcher he was in 2022. If Stearns is right and the Mets can get harness the upside of the likes of López and Shintaro Fujinami, the bullpen suddenly becomes a strength in 2024. But if the results for those pitchers are as they have been for most of their big league careers, then not only will they likely find themselves on the waiver wire again before long, the Mets will be in big trouble. And it will also be something of a black mark on Stearns’ reputation for discovering diamonds in the rough unless an upstart relief prospect or resurgent non-roster invitee is able to take their place.