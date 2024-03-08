Mets Morning News: Fujinami makes spring debut, Alvarez has a day

Meet the Mets

Shintaro Fujinami made his spring training debut with the Mets yesterday in a game that also saw José Quintana bounce back and Francisco Alvarez show off his skills behind and at the plate.

Alex Ramirez had his worst year in the minors in 2023, but after spending the winter revamping his swing, the Mets are still confident in him and intend to have him start this season in Double-A Binghamton.

The roster for the Mets’ inaugural Spring Breakout game has been released and includes many of the organization’s top prospects.

Harrison Bader appeared on the latest episode of the Mets’ official podcast.

Howie Rose is further cutting back his workload for Mets radio broadcasts this year.

The Mets have installed blue seats behind home plate at Citi Field.

Will Sammon and Tim Britton published their latest mailbag, answering questions about spring training stuff.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. took batting practice as the news on his injury continues to be relatively good.

Here’s the Phillies’ Spring Breakout roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Brayan Bello and the Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension with a club option for a seventh year at an additional $21 million.

Eric Lauer signed a minor league deal with the Pirates.

Predicting doubles isn’t easy.

Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson provided a good update on his four-year-old son, who should be going home soon after having been hit by a vehicle on February 25.

This Date in Mets History

Casey Stengel was informed of his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on this date in 1966.