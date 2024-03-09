Luis Severino will look to stay healthy with new club

When the Mets signed Luis Severino to a one-year, $13 million deal on November 29, it represented David Stearns’ first notable move as President of Baseball Operations for New York. At the time, it felt like it could be the first of many major moves for the club, with Severino serving a key function in filling a vacant spot in the back of the rotation.

Fast-forward to March, and you could make the argument that Severino is one of the headliners of the team’s tepid offseason. Aside from Sean Manaea, no new acquisition received more of Steve Cohen’s money this winter than the former Yankees ace. And with Kodai Senga injured and starting the 2024 season on the IL, Severino’s performance will be further magnified.

It feels like a different lifetime, but not all that long ago, Severino was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. He burst out onto the scene in 2015 with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts before stumbling in 2016 to the tune of a 5.83 ERA in 71 innings across 11 starts and 11 relief outings. He established himself as an ace in 2017 during a season that saw the Yankees make an improbable run to the ALCS—a run that ended in a Game 7 loss to the eventual World Series champion Astros. That season, he posted career-bests in ERA (2.98), strikeouts (230), innings pitched (193 1⁄ 3 ), and bWAR (5.2). He also earned his first AL All-Star Game nod and finished third in AL Cy Young voting, behind Corey Kluber and Chris Sale—and ahead of future Mets Carlos Carrasco and Justin Verlander. He replicated that success in 2018, posting a career-high 19 wins while posting a 3.05 ERA, a career-best 2.95 FIP, a 1.15 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts in 191 1⁄ 3 innings across a career-best 32 starts. That was good enough for his second straight All Star nod.

Injuries have robbed Severino of the remainder of his prime years, and he has gone from elite starter to recurring question mark. The troubles began in 2019, immediately after inking a four-year, $40 million extension to remain in the Bronx. He first endured rotator cuff inflammation on his right shoulder, which was discovered in March. In April, he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain. He wouldn’t see the playing field until September, and made just three starts. He missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and returned late in 2021 to throw just six innings across four relief outings.

His injury luck was slightly better over the past two seasons, as he made 19 starts in 2022 and 18 starts in 2023. However, he endured another lat strain in 2022, which kept him out from July 14 through September 21, and he missed significant time at the start and end of last season with injuries. When he did pitch in 2023, he posted career lows in bWAR (-1.5), ERA (6.65), FIP (6.14), WHIP (1.65), H/9 (11.4), HR/9 (2.3), and K/9 (8.0) across 89 1⁄ 3 innings.

For the first time in his career, the right-hander will suit up for a club that doesn’t call Yankee Stadium home, although he is remaining in New York and just changing boroughs. Lukas Vlahos did a terrific job of analyzing his pitch repertoire and and his zone profile, which you can review here for a deeper dive into his career trajectory. His four-seam fastball, which sat at close to 98 mph in his prime season of 2018, has dipped in years past before climbing to 96.5 mph last season. It’s unlikely he will ever be able to blow batters away again, but he does sport four pitches—a four-seamer, a slider, a changeup, and a newly-added cutter—in his arsenal and could still find himself as an effective starter when healthy.

As of now, he profiles as a mid-to-back-end guy for the Mets. When healthy, Senga will man the helm as the team’s ace, and José Quintana will be second. Severino can find himself either in the third spot if the team wants to split up its lefties, or fourth behind Sean Manaea (right ahead of Adrian Houser). The outlook of this rotation could change completely if Severino can recapture anything close to resembling his prime years with the Yankees. While it’s unlikely he will return to anything like his 2017 and 2018 form, he will be motivated to prove he’s not done as he tries to position himself for a larger deal next offseason.

It all comes down to health for the 30-year-old. If Severino can stay on the field, and if Jeremy Hefner can work his magic to fix his recent woes, he can be a sneaky good signing on a pillow deal as he looks to rebuild his value. However, if the injuries persist, or if he can’t regain the juice on his fastball that made him such a dangerous pitcher, Severino will become another reclamation project gone awry for the Mets. Either way, Severino’s impact will be vital, and a bounce back season could push the Mets from middle-of-the-pack National League squad to postseason qualifier. But no matter what, seeing Severino sport the Mets’ orange and blue over the Yankees’ pinstripes will take baseball fans some getting used to.