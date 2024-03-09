Flushing is Burning: First Annual FIB Oscar Spectacular!

Grace is back with a lot of pent-up Oscars excitement! Before the release of that excitement, though, she touches on some baseball news. Giolito’s injury, Lux in flux, and the Soto rumors of a Queens-bound future.

After that, Grace goes full boar into the Academy Awards this week. First she gives her thoughts on how the ceremony is shaping up, then she dives into her predictions. SHe gives her ranking of the Best Picture nominees and recommends a site for all your Oscar pool decision needs.

Finally, Grace delivers a broad movie minute to celebrate the end of the 2023 year in film, and feels the melancholy of turning another page in the history of film.

