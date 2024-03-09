Meet the Mets

Luis Severino had another very strong start and Francisco Alvarez hit another very long home run in yesterday’s 3-1 victory over the Marlins.

Edwin Díaz pitched in his second minor league game of spring training and continued to make progress towards his return to major league action.

Narco will make its return to Citi Field when Díaz enters into games, but this time it will be accompanied by a brand new light show.

Could Brandon Nimmo be moved from his regular spot atop the Mets’ lineup?

MLB Trade Rumors reviewed the offseason moves that the Mets made (and didn’t make).

The Mets optioned several players—including bullpen candidates Grant Hartwig and Josh Walker—to the minor leagues.

A lot has been written about Carlos Mendoza over the past few months, but less has been written about his wife Francis, who has sacrificed her own career ambitions while the Mets’ new manager pursued his dreams.

José Iglesias is fighting to make the Mets’ major league roster, but he also has a promising backup career as a musician.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. may be dealing with some right knee shortness right now, but the reigning MVP is still planning on being aggressive on the basepaths.

Zack Wheeler’s contract extension will begin at the conclusion of one of the best free agent contracts for a starting pitcher of all time.

Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez is feeling very confident and comfortable heading into the 2024 season.

Eddie Rosario is hoping to make the Nationals’ major league team after signing with the organization.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers announced that Mookie Betts would be their everyday starting shortstop to begin the season, with Gavin Lux shifting to second base.

Joey Votto’s career is not over just yet, as the veteran first baseman has agreed to a non-roster deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Reds will be without one of their top young players for half the season, as infielder Noelvi Marte has been suspended for 80 games for violating the league’s PED policy.

The Mariners added to their bullpen by signing veteran reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year, $4 million deal.

MLB Pipeline provided its full rankings of all thirty minor league systems.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore and Chris McShane spoke about the Mets’ choice to not pursue the remaining free agents on the market in the latest episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series.

Allison McCague previewed the 2024 season of Jorge López, as the former Oriole tries to rediscover his All-Star potential.

Lukas Vlahos took a look at Nate Lavender, who has been turning heads this spring.

This Date in Mets History

“Meet the Mets” made its triumphant debut as the official song of the New York Mets on this date in 1963.