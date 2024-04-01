 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

From Complex To Queens, Episode 267: Bold Prediction SZN

An audio guide to the most interesting parts of each of the Mets’ affiliates in the upcoming season.

By Lukas Vlahos
We skipped promote-extend-trade this week and breezed through draft updates because It’s bold prediction time. Here are the flags the gang is planting this season:

  • Lukas Vlahos
    Mild - Ryan Clifford hits 35 bombs
    Medium - Mets have 6 top-100 prospects next off-season not accounting for trades
    Spicy - Rodriguez is a top-15 prospect in baseball
  • Ken Lavin
    Mild - Jett Williams steals 60 or more total bases across all levels
    Medium - Christian Scott starts 10 games for the big league team in 2024
    Spicy - Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuña both get Rookie of the Year votes
  • Steve Sypa
    Mild - Jake Zitella has the best season of the three 2023 prep infielder draftees
    Medium - No Mets minor leaguer hits 20+ HRs
    Spicy - Brandon Sproat will end the year the Mets top pitching prospect
  • Thomas Henderson
    Mild - the Mets will have 4 major rookie contributors by midseason
    Medium - Ryan Clifford ends the season with a Syracuse cup of coffee
    Spicy - Nolan McLean leapfrogs most of the pitchers in the org as a pitching prospect

