From Complex To Queens, Episode 267: Bold Prediction SZN

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

We skipped promote-extend-trade this week and breezed through draft updates because It’s bold prediction time. Here are the flags the gang is planting this season:

Lukas Vlahos

Mild - Ryan Clifford hits 35 bombs

Medium - Mets have 6 top-100 prospects next off-season not accounting for trades

Spicy - Rodriguez is a top-15 prospect in baseball

Mild - Jett Williams steals 60 or more total bases across all levels

Medium - Christian Scott starts 10 games for the big league team in 2024

Spicy - Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuña both get Rookie of the Year votes

Mild - Jake Zitella has the best season of the three 2023 prep infielder draftees

Medium - No Mets minor leaguer hits 20+ HRs

Spicy - Brandon Sproat will end the year the Mets top pitching prospect

Mild - the Mets will have 4 major rookie contributors by midseason

Medium - Ryan Clifford ends the season with a Syracuse cup of coffee

Spicy - Nolan McLean leapfrogs most of the pitchers in the org as a pitching prospect

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!