Meet the Mets

The Mets completed their first series of 2024 yesterday, and it’s one they’ll want to quickly forget about. Tylor Megill made his first start of the season and struggled with high counts and baserunners all day, ultimately lasting just four innings. The bigger issue, however, is that the Mets’ bats struggled for most of the day, with their only run coming off a Tyrone Taylor RBI single in the second. The end result was a 4-1 loss, with the Amazins now looking to rebound from this tough start to the season with a series against the Tigers.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, North Jersey, MLB.com

The Mets got news shortly before the game that Yohan Ramírez and Carlos Mendoza were both suspended for their roles in the incident between Ramírez and Hoskins in Saturday’s game. Ramírez appealed his three-game suspension, while Mendoza served his one-game suspension yesterday.

Megill reported shoulder tenderness towards the end of his start and was sent for a precautionary MRI after the game.

It’s fair to say the 2024 season has gotten off to about as bad a start as one could have imagined.

The Brewers spent this weekend looking an awful lot like the team the Mets claimed they were trying to be in 2024.

Francisco Lindor received his 2023 Silver Slugger award prior to yesterday’s game.

The Mets are one of several teams who are scouting Japanese phenom Rōki Sasaki.

Around the National League East

The Phillies fell behind the Braves early, but rallied for three runs in the ninth and defeated Atlanta 5-4 for their first win of the season.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Philadelphia placed reliever Luis Ortiz on the injured list with a sprained left ankle.

While the Braves did lose, Chris Sale impressed in his first start for the club.

The Marlins lost a ten-inning affair to complete a four-game sweep by the Pirates to open their year.

The Nationals surrendered two ninth-inning home runs to blow their lead and lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Reds.

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants have designated former number two overall pick Joey Bart for assignment.

The Yankees swung a trade for right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins, sending cash considerations to the White Sox in return.

The Dodgers transferred Emmet Sheehan to the 60-day injured list and added Nabil Crismatt to their active roster in a corresponding move.

The Athletics claimed Tyler Nevin off waivers a few days after the Orioles designated the utility player for assignment.

This Date in Mets History

Pete Alonso hit the first of many home runs as a major leaguer on this date in 2019.