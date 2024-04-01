Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/1/24: Early season struggles

ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

RF Drew Gilbert: 0-4, 3 K

SS Luisangel Acuña: 1-4, R, K

1B Jiman Choi: 0-2, 2 BB, K

DH Mark Vientos: 1-3, RBI, BB

CF Trayce Thompson: 0-4, 2 K

LF Yolmer Sanchez: 0-4, K

2B Jose Iglesias: 2-4, R, RBI, K

3B Rylan Bannon: 1-3, 2 K

C Tomas Nido: 0-3 K

RHP Mike Vasil: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)

LHP Josh Walker: 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

RHP Eric Orze: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

LHP Kolton Ingram: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Yacksel Ríos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Not an exemplary way for Syracuse to close out their season-opening series with the Red Wings. the offense struck out 12 times and cobbled together only two runs on a home run by Jose Iglesias, and Mike Vasil got shelled for five runs in only 2.1 innings of work. More concerningly, the right hander walked four without recording a strikeout. Offensively, Drew Gilbert went hitless and struck out three times, and Luisangel Acuña had one hit in four trips to the plate.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

None

Goat of the Night

Mike Vasil