Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/1/24: Early season struggles

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
Syracuse Mets pitcher Mike Vasil throws a pitch in a white uniform with blue pinstripes, an orange Mets lost, and a blue and orange hat. Photo: Chris McShane

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-2)

ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

  • RF Drew Gilbert: 0-4, 3 K
  • SS Luisangel Acuña: 1-4, R, K
  • 1B Jiman Choi: 0-2, 2 BB, K
  • DH Mark Vientos: 1-3, RBI, BB
  • CF Trayce Thompson: 0-4, 2 K
  • LF Yolmer Sanchez: 0-4, K
  • 2B Jose Iglesias: 2-4, R, RBI, K
  • 3B Rylan Bannon: 1-3, 2 K
  • C Tomas Nido: 0-3 K
  • RHP Mike Vasil: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
  • LHP Josh Walker: 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
  • RHP Eric Orze: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
  • LHP Kolton Ingram: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
  • RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
  • RHP Yacksel Ríos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Not an exemplary way for Syracuse to close out their season-opening series with the Red Wings. the offense struck out 12 times and cobbled together only two runs on a home run by Jose Iglesias, and Mike Vasil got shelled for five runs in only 2.1 innings of work. More concerningly, the right hander walked four without recording a strikeout. Offensively, Drew Gilbert went hitless and struck out three times, and Luisangel Acuña had one hit in four trips to the plate.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Rookie: FCL Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

None

Goat of the Night

Mike Vasil

