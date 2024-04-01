Mets look for first 2024 win the Tigers in town for three games—weather permitting

The Mets (0-3) and Tigers (3-0) couldn’t have had more different opening weekends this season, but the teams are scheduled to play three games over the course of the next three nights in Queens. The weather, however, might not allow for that to happen.

While there’s a little rain in New York City this morning, the series opener should be able to get in without a hitch. The forecast for Tuesday calls for an inch of rain, and the forecast for Wednesday calls for more than an inch of rain. Neither day has much, if anything, in the way of breaks. And with the balanced schedule that Major League Baseball is using these days, this is the only time this season that the teams play one another, meaning one or two postponed games could be crammed into their mutual off day on Thursday.

What complicates that a bit is that the Tigers are supposed to play their home opener in Detroit on Friday at 1:10 PM EDT. Given the average length of games in the pitch clock era, perhaps a straight doubleheader starting early on Thursday afternoon would give them enough time to get the games in and get home without being completely exhausted for that game.

As for the Mets, what is there to say? Whatever optimism existed between the J.D. Martinez signing and the team’s first series has surely dissipated. Three losses is hardly enough to sink a season, but the team probably needs to end this losing streak soon. The Mets will win a bunch of games this year, but they didn’t make it look like they would in three games against the Brewers. Only one of the three had the team showing any signs of life at the plate, and unfortunately, even that performance came up just a bit short.

Looking for silver linings, Francisco Alvarez, Starling Marte, and Pete Alonso are off to great starts at the plate, as evidenced by their respective 263, 180, and 174 wRC+s. And Brett Baty has hit above league average through three games and should probably get everyday playing time—not a platoon partner—as the team figures out whether or not he’s the long-term solution at third base. Unfortunately, all eight of the team’s other hitters have been significantly below league average.

The Mets’ bullpen also has a 2.70 ERA, which has them in a three-way tie for the seventh-best mark in baseball. All of these stats are of the incredibly small sample size variety, but hey, they’re all we have right now.

As for the Tigers, they swept the rival White Sox in three games in Chicago to start the season. Former Mets infielder Javier Báez is off to an ice cold start coming off a terrible season in 2023, while former Mets outfielder Mark Canha has gotten off to a very hot start with his new team.

Monday, April 1, Game 1: Sean Manaea vs. Reese Olson, 7:10 PM EDT on SNY

Manaea: Set to make his Mets debut tonight, Manaea made tweaks last year and will try to apply them over the course of a full season in a starting role. You can ready plenty more about those tweaks in the grading piece by Lukas Vlahos and the season preview by David Capobianco, both of which are great and ran in the weeks between the signing and the start of the season.

Olson: Last year, working almost exclusively as a starter in his rookie campaign, Olson threw 103.2 innings for the Tigers and had a 3.99 ERA and a 4.01 FIP with an average-ish strikeout rate for a starer, a pretty good walk rate, and a slightly high home run rate. There’s a David Stearns link here, too, as Olson was drafted by the Brewers in the 13th round in 2018 and traded to the Tigers for Daniel Norris at the deadline in 2021.

Tuesday, April 2, Game 2: Adrian Houser vs. Casey Mize, 7:10 PM EDT on SNY

Houser: Like Manaea, Houser will be making his Mets debut. And you can read plenty about him in his season preview, too.

Mize: The first overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mize made it to the big leagues in 2020, pitched reasonably well in 2021, and needed Tommy John surgery in 2022. While he was out rehabbing from that surgery, he also had back surgery, but he’s fully healthy now and set to make his first major league start since April 14, 2022.

Wednesday, April 3, Game 3: Jose Quintana vs. Tarik Skubal, 7:10 PM EDT on SNY

Quintana (2024): 4.2 IP, 3.86 ERA, 5.99 FIP

In his Opening Day start, Quintana didn’t complete the fifth inning and was neither great nor terrible. He’ll look to put up something a bit better in his second start of the year.

Skubal (2024): 6.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.64 FIP

While he only made 15 starts last year, Skubal was excellent when he was on the mound for the Tigers. And he started this season with six scoreless innings and no walks in his Opening Day start in Chicago.