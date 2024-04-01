Mets place Tylor Megill on IL with right shoulder strain

Ahead of the first game of their series with the Tigers, the Mets announced that they have placed starter Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. To take his place on the roster, the club has called up right-handed reliever Reed Garrett.

Megill took the loss in yesterday’s game against the Brewers after surrendering two runs (one earned) in four innings. He walked three and struck out four while allowing three hits in the outing. He managed 78 pitches before alerting the medical staff that his shoulder felt ‘tender’, and he was sent for an MRI after the game.

The Mets, who are already without ace Kodai Senga for an undisclosed amount of time, are now down another starter as the calendar swings to April. It is likely that either José Buttó or Joey Lucchesi will get the call around the time of Megill’s next scheduled start.

In the meantime, the club has opted to go with Garrett, as their bullpen is down a pitcher with Yohan Ramirez’s impending suspension. Garrett threw 17 innings for the Mets last season and allowed 11 earned runs on 15 hits, with 16 strikeouts and six walks.