Mets fall to Tigers, still haven’t won a game

The Mets’ offense once again looked lifeless, and the team wasted a great performance by its pitchers and a few good defensive plays by failing to score in the team’s series opener against the Tigers. In the end, they lost 5-0.

Sean Manaea was excellent in his Mets debut. Over the course of six scoreless innings, he struck out eight, walked two, and allowed just one hit on 88 pitches, 55 of which were strikes. It was clearly the best outing by a member of the Mets’ starting rotation through the team’s first four games.

And for three innings, the Mets’ bullpen continued its strong start to the season, as Jorge López, Brooks Raley, and Edwin Díaz each threw a scoreless frame. The trio combined for four strikeouts, one walk, and just one hit allowed.

Unfortunately, with the Mets having failed to score by the end of the ninth inning, the game went into Manfred Ball mode and really went haywire. That the game got there at all was the Mets’ fault entirely, but they acquitted themselves about as poorly as possible in the top of the tenth. A combination of defensive miscues—an error by Joey Wendle and a poor decision on a would-be inning-ending double play ball by reliever Michael Tonkin—allowed a couple of runs to score and set the stage for the dagger: a three-run home run off the bat of Carson Kelly.

Shockingly, the Mets failed to score in the bottom of the tenth.

If you’re looking for good news, there’s a ton of rain in the forecast over the next two days, and the Mets probably won’t play baseball again until Thursday.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Sean Manaea, +34.8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Michael Tonkin, -48.2% WPA

Mets pitchers: +18.9% WPA

Mets hitters: -68.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Carons Kelly grounds into a double play in the eighth, +10.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Carson Kelly hits a three-run home run in the tenth, -17.0% WPA