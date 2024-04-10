Flushing is Burning: First Week Heat Check

Grace is back with another episode of Flushing is Burning. She does a first week heat check, discussing the bright spots and lowlights of the Mets season so far. She also wades into the discourse over arm health in baseball and what can or can’t be done to fix it.

Next, she discusses Kim Mulkey and the Washington Post piece discussing her less-than-stellar coaching practices and her homophobic behavior. Grace laments the influence of Mulkey’s beliefs over young people, and how basketball (and all sports) should be a safer and more inclusive place for all.

Finally, Grace has a triptych movie minute, featuring a classic, a book, and a documentary, that all compliment each other and lift each other up. They also help mark an important point in history, both film and generally.

