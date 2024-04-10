Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/10/24: Messy baseball

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ERIE 2, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Blade Tidwell had a solid 2024 debut, allowing just an unearned run in five-plus innings, with three hits allowed, two walks, and five strikeouts. Unfortunately, that one unearned run was all Erie needed to sink the Rumble Ponies. In the bottom of the sixth, Tidwell allowed a single, and that runner eventually came home on a Kevin Parada passed ball and a Tidwell wild pitch; given Kevin Parada’s difficulties behind the plate in 2023, it obviously is not encouraging to see. Binghamton got on base plenty, but the team went 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

BROOKLYN 3, WILMINGTON 0 (BOX)

The Cyclones won their first game in 2024 in style, shutting out the Blue Rocks. It wasn’t exactly pretty, with Brandon Sproat having the Sproatiest outing possible, walking and striking out 5, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Ryan Clifford hit his first homer of the season, and hopefully the first of many.

JUPITER 9, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

The Mets and Hammerheads traded the lead early, with Jupiter scoring a pair in the first and three more in the second, and the Mets putting up a four spot in the second and one more in the third. After Candido Cuevas allowed a run in the bottom of the fifth, things got out of hand in the sixth, and Jupiter ended up plating three more. This game had everything you want to see in a Florida State League game: two errors, a wild pitch, a passed ball, three hit batsmen, a timer violation, and seven stolen bases.

STAR OF THE NIGHT

Jordany Ventura

GOAT OF THE NIGHT

Kevin Parada