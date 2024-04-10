Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week One

Ben Gamel

Week: 7 G, 19 AB, .474/.583/.895, 9 H, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 5 BB, 6 K, 0/0 SB (Triple-A)

2024 Season: 7 G, 19 AB, .474/.583/.895, 9 H, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 5 BB, 6 K, 0/0 SB, .636 BABIP (Triple-A)

The Mets signed Ben Gamel to a minor league contract this past February. Invited to spring training, the outfielder hit .182/.217/.227 in 11 games with 1 double, 1 stolen base, and 1 walk to 10 strikeouts. A depth signing, the lefty did not make the major league team and was rostered with the Syracuse Mets, where he really lit it up this past week.

A 2010 draftee, Gamel has had plenty of time to show scouts and evaluators the type of player he is. In 685 games with Seattle, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, San Diego, Cleveland, and the Yankees, he is a cumulative .252/.332/.384 hitter; in 2022, his last full season in the big leagues, he hit .232/.324/.369 in 115 games with the Pirates, a 96 wRC+. Last season, he spent the majority of the year in Triple-A, hitting a cumulative .286/.402/.498 for the Durham Bulls and the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Joey Lucchesi

Week: 2 G (2 GS), 9.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 K (Triple-A)

2024 Season: 2 G (2 GS), 9.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER (2.00 ERA), 6 BB, 9 K, .217 BABIP (Triple-A)

Since being acquired by the Mets in January 2021, Joey Lucchesi has posted a cumulative 3.60 ERA in 85.0 total innings over the course of 20 games at the major league level and a 4.33 ERA in 95.2 total innings over the course of 19 games at the Triple-A level.