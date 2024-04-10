Mets Morning News: Close

Meet the Mets

Only a day after clambering their way out of a 4-0 deficit, those rascally Mets found themselves in a 6-0 hole against the Braves, ultimately falling short of consecutive comebacks in a 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com

Some lower back tightness earned J.D. Martinez an injection and three-to-five day delay on his ascension to the Mets lineup.

Hearing his name called in high leverage opportunities, Drew Smith is doing all he can to stay within himself and perform well enough to keep getting called.

If you use Fubo, you probably don’t need me to tell you that their agreement with SNY has ended.

Steve Cohen is excited to celebrate Dwight Gooden’s upcoming number retirement with the cheering fans.

Gary Sheffield, Gooden’s nephew and 2009 Mets legend, conveyed his excitement for the event through a video.

Three appearances later, the Mets career of Michael Tonkin is over as the long reliever was sent to the Twins for cash considerations.

If you thought Tonkin’s time as a Met was quick, Julio Teheran will really blow your mind because the Mets designated him for assignment after one start that didn’t even reach the fourth inning.

Dedniel Núñez made his major league debut today, taking Teheran’s spot on the roster. Núñez will be back in Syracuse tomorrow, such is baseball, such is life.

Around the National League East

The Marlins were once again the victims of the surging Yankees, taking the 3-2 loss and falling to a record of 1-11 on the season.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies weren’t able to spoil the debut of Sonny Gray, dropping a 3-0 contest to the Cardinals, and falling below .500.

In that loss, J.T. Realmuto took a bouncing curveball to the throat and left with, naturally, a bruised neck.

Late in the night, the Nationals got themselves into trouble and deftly got out of trouble in a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

A flexor strain took Opening Day starter Josiah Gray off the Nats roster and onto the injured list with far too many other team aces.

Around Major League Baseball

Jackson Holliday, baseball’s consensus number one prospect, is getting called up to join the Baltimore Orioles and make his major league debut today.

I know Riley Greene looks like he’s wearing the Jennifer Lopez dress from from the 2000 Grammys, but the league assures you the pants are exactly the same as they’ve always been.

You’re not going to believe this, but the Giants don’t have their city connects from Fanatics.

For fun, let’s say the Athletics actually get to Sacramento, play games there and want to shop for free agents. In that case, who the hell is accepting their money?

An emotional Trevor Story met with the media in Boston after finding out a fractured glenoid will end his 2024 season, almost before it even started.

Months after being orphaned, Brianna Wakefield threw the first pitch of 2024 at Fenway Park to Jason Varitek after a pre-game ceremony honoring her father, Tim, and the 2004 curse-breaking Sox.

Speaking of the 2004 Red Sox, that was 20 years ago. Not fun to hear, is it?

In 2023, 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger had his renaissance. In 2024, it’s 2018 MVP Christian Yelich’s turn.

Shea Langeliers and his very good first name became the second Athletics catcher in history to hit three home runs in a single game.

The news of Framber Valdez’s injury broke two days ago, but the Astros officially placed him on the 15-day IL yesterday.

Drastic times call for drastic measures, so the Astros are calling up top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti.

Joe Ross made his return to the major leagues and recorded his first win in exactly 1,015 days.

Tyler Glasnow tied a career-high with 14 strikeouts and set a major league record for most strikeouts in a sub-90 pitch outing.

Former Dodgers starter and current free agent Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanors from his domestic violence case last September.

Sonny Gray made his St. Louis Cardinals debut and even got the win to secure a nice, shiny 1-0 record.

The White Sox came back to win against the Guardians, but Lone Remaining Bright Spot Yoan Moncada went down with a leg injury.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, Tommie Agee became the only player to ever send a home run to Shea Stadium’s upper deck.