Mets move Kodai Senga to 60-day IL, call up Tyler Jay, option Dedniel Núñez

The Mets have transferred Kodai senga from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, a move that opens up a spot on the team’s 40-man roster for Tyler Jay, a 29-year-old left-handed reliever who’s set to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse. The team has optioned right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez, who threw two innings against the Braves last night in his major league debut, back to Syracuse

There haven’t been many updates on Senga’s progress in returning from a shoulder injury that arose early in spring training, but the move to the 60-day IL means he can’t return to the major league roster any sooner than May 27. Given the lack of updates recently, a return sooner than then seemed fairly unlikely.

As for Jay, he’s made just one appearance for Syracuse so far this year. A former first-round pick, he’s spent his professional career in the minors with affiliates of the Twins, Reds, and Mets. If he gets into a game while he’s on the roster, he’ll also be making his major league debut.