Mets, Braves postponed by rain

The Mets and Braves have been postponed tonight because of rain in the Atlanta area, and the game will be made up on September 26.

Each team has won one game thus far in the series, and they’re set to wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:20 PM EDT. There’s some rain in the forecast tomorrow, too, and it wouldn’t be shocking if that game were delayed. But it does look like they’ll be able to play it.

With the postponement, the Mets get an unexpected off day in the middle of this stretch that otherwise would have seen them play fifteen games in fourteen days. Jose Quintana was scheduled to pitch tonight, and Luis Severino had been slated to start tomorrow afternoon.

Assuming the game does get played, the team gains some flexibility in being able to make a choice between those two pitchers for that game. And when the turn that Julio Teheran took in the team’s rotation comes up again this weekend, the Mets will finally be in the clear when it comes to calling up pitchers who had been optioned to begin the season without the prerequisite of an active pitcher hitting the injured list.