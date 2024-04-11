Mets Morning News: Mets rained out in Atlanta

Meet the Mets

The Mets and Braves were rained out with the game rescheduled for September 26.

The team transferred Kodai Senga to the 60-day IL which means his original return date of May 27 will now be pushed back.

After transferring their ace to the 60-day, they called up Tyler Jay to take his spot on the 40-man roster.

Jay had to battle a medical issue before finding his way back to baseball.

With Senga not returning any time soon, how will the team continue to navigate his injury?

Collectors Holdings, which is co-owned by Steve Cohen, sold the collectables marketplace Goldin to eBay for an undisclosed amount.

Around the National League East

The Marlins picked up their second win of the season by defeating the Yankees by a score of 5-2.

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 4-3 behind a solid start by Aaron Nola.

The Nationals were blown out by the Giants 7-1 in San Francisco.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter is facing federal charges in connection with his alleged theft of millions of dollars from the Dodgers slugger.

Jackson Holliday did not pick up a hit in his much-anticipated Oriole debut.

The White Sox are a very bad team which could end up having an impact on the division race.

With the A’s leaving Oakland they are leaving behind workers who have worked at the Coliseum for decades and are furious at the move.

There are quite a few teams who were expected to compete for the playoffs who have gotten off to slow starts but should fans be worried just yet?

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the franchise played the very first game in its history which was an 11-4 loss against the Cardinals.