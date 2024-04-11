Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/11/24: Christian Scott rocks the Sox

SYRACUSE 3, WORCESTER 2 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets took an early lead in last night’s game against the Worcester Red Sox, when Mark Vientos hit a two run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Scott continued to shine since debuting in Triple-A, allowing just one run on a solo homer and striking out ten in his five innings of work. The Mets scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double from Jose Iglesias, and ultimately held on to defeat the Red Sox 3-2.

BINGHAMTON 4, ERIE 3 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the Erie Seawolves, when Alex Ramirez drove home a run on a sacrifice fly. Binghamton held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth, when Tyler Stuart allowed the tying run to score on a bloop single. Binghamton took the lead again in the top of the fifth, scoring a pair of runs on an RBI triple from Jett Williams and an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas, but Erie immediately struck back and tied the game at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. The game remained tied until the top of the eighth inning, when Kevin Parada brought in a run on a sacrifice fly. The Rumble Ponies managed to hold on from there, eventually defeating the SeaWolves 4-3.

ASHEVILLE 7, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the Cyclones and the Tourists remained scoreless until the top of the fifth, when the Tourists scratched across a pair of runs on sacrifice flies off of Victor Castaneda. Asheville added another run in the top of the sixth, and three more in the top of the seventh to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Brooklyn struck back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs on a pair of RBI singles from Omar De Los Santos and William Lugo and a wild pitch, but ultimately were defeated by Asheville 7-3.

ST. LUCIE 4, JUPITER 1 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the St. Lucie Mets and the Jupiter Hammerheads remained scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Jupiter scratched home a run on a fielder’s choice off of Alan Perdomo. St. Lucie went to work in the top of the ninth, scoring four total runs in the inning on an RBI triple from Christopher Suero that scored two, and an RBI single from Diego Mosquera that scored another two. Brett Banks shut the door from there in the bottom of the ninth to secure his first save of the year, and the St. Lucie Mets triumphed over the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-1.

2B Diego Mosquera: 2-4, 2 RBI, BB

SS Colin Houck: 0-5, 2K, E (2)

3B Jesus Baez: 1-3, R, BB, K

1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-4, 3 K, E (1)

CF Nick Morabito: 1-3, R, BB, CS (1)

C Christopher Suero: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, K

RF Estarling Mercado: 0-3, R, BB, K

DH Fabian Machado: 0-4, 3K

LF Donovan Antonia: 0-2, 2 BB

RHP Kade Morris: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4K

RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3K

RHP Alan Perdomo: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-0)

RHP Brett Banks: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, S (1)

STAR OF THE NIGHT

Christian Scott

GOAT OF THE NIGHT

Yohairo Cuevas