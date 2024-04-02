A final grade on the Mets’ offseason

Recontextualizing our grading scale

When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in late 2020, it signaled a fundamental shift in how we viewed the organization. Gone were the days of Wilpon-ian penny pinching, to be replaced by an era of limitless budgets and - eventually - top-tier processes. Things, of course, have not gone to plan, with the team managing one good season in three, coughing up a massive division lead in that one year, and ultimately exiting their lone playoff appearance with a resounding defeat in the wild card round.

Neither arm of the original vision has worked out. Big budget free agents like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander largely fizzled. Marquee trade acquisition Francisco Lindor has been great rather than generational, while Andres Gimenez has blossomed into a star himself in Cleveland. Most importantly, it’s taken three season to finally get a top-tier POBO in the door, drastically delaying the multi-year process necessary to revamp the organization from top-to-bottom. We now find ourselves in a time where the Mets have a lot of dead money on the books, where the payroll drawstrings are starting to tighten slightly (though not unreasonably so), and where the team still lacks the internal capacity to produce adequate talent to be a true WS contender (though they have made strides).

None of this is news, but I bring it up to discuss a re-framing of our grades relative to the past three seasons. Moves from 2021 - 2023 were largely regarded through a lens that gave the Mets a nearly infinite budget and a heavy win-now focus. There were certainly some grades that were too kind in retrospect (Starling Marte’s signing should have been a B, the Lindor trade an A-, and final grades more pessimistic generally), but the thought process was generally simple; do whatever it takes to make the best team for the given season.

That is not where the Mets are anymore, at least not for 2024. Because this season is meant as something of a bridge year and because the team is now attempting to become an organization with robust processes, our criteria must change. Greater thought must be given to long term financial burden, hindering internal development, or generally mortgaging the future for marginal wins in the present. Splash moves will no longer be automatic high grades, while moves that might have been previously regarded as cheap must be evaluated more coolly. Call this “process-brained” if you like (and it’s totally fine if this is not the way you want to be a fan), but it will change our evaluations going forward.

Grade roundup and revisions

With that preamble out of the way, here are the grades for the Mets’ major moves this offseason:

Signed Joey Wendle to a 1-year, $2M deal: C -> D+

Signed Luis Severino to a 1-year, $13M deal: A

Signed Jorge Lopez to a 1-year, $2M deal: C- -> D

Traded Coleman Crow for Tyrone Taylor and Adrian Houser: A

Signed Sean Manaea to a 2-year, $28M deal: A- -> A+

Signed Harrison Bader to a 1-year, $10M deal: A- -> B+

Signed Adam Ottavino to a 1-year, $4.5M deal: C- -> D

Signed Jake Diekman to a 1 year, $4M deal w/ a club option: A

Signed Shintaro Fujinami to a 1-year, $3.35M deal: B+

Signed J.D. Martinez to a 1-year, $12M deal: A

Some revisions are necessary, and we’ll start at the top with Joey Wendle. An older utility infielder coming off a very poor season, this was an odd signing from the jump. Frankly, it felt quite Wilpon-ian in that the team jumped the market for a middling player. Wendle worked through a shoulder injury this spring and was fine in his 22 PA (helped by a BABIP over .500), but with the way the rest of the market developed this still feels odd. Other players like Gio Urshela signed for less and might’ve been a better fit. Internally, Zack Short (who we’ll talk about in the next section) might out compete Wendle for this spot at some point. The move ranked as a “not great, not terrible” C, but that’s going to be revised down to a D+.

A similar adjustment needs to be made for Harrison Bader, though the conclusion here is not as harsh. Bader is a good player to have around, an elite CF defender with at least some degree of potential for an offensive bounceback. At the time of the signing, it seemed like the Mets were getting a good deal and avoiding a bidding war for Michael A. Taylor (in free agency) or Manny Margot (via trade). Instead, both of those players were acquired for significantly less than Bader; Taylor signed a 1-year, $4M deal with the Pirates, while Margot was traded for a non-descript prospect return. Bader is a better player than both Taylor and Margot and the thought process here is still sound, but this was a misread of the market to at least some extent. The original A- for this deal becomes a B+ instead.

Two bullpen additions require a move down as well. Both the Jorge Lopez and Adam Ottavino signings received a C- for not dissimilar reasons; neither reliever performed well in 2023, neither had particularly promising pitch traits, and neither had options. Both have since gone on to have middling springs. In general, going with a quantity over quality approach to the bullpen is smart, as projecting individual relievers is a fool’s errand and a good organization will get jumps out of some percentage of their arms. Think of it as throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks. However, the Mets already have a hell of a lot of stuff to throw at the wall (more on that again in the next section), and consolidating these signings into a single superior player would’ve been a better use of funds. Phil Maton - a chronically undervalued reliever - signed for 1-year and $6.5M with the Rays with a club option, a deal the Mets could easily have matched with the funds given to Ottavino and Lopez. This again feels like a market misread, and the grades on both signings will be adjusted down to a D.

On the positive side of the ledger, Sean Manaea has looked fantastic and appears to be one of the biggest coups of free agency after a strong spring. The Mets did not have to surrender a pick to add Blake Snell, and spent less than other teams did on arms like Eduardo Rodriguez (hurt, probably worse), Seth Lugo (probably worse), Sonny Gray (hurt), Jordan Hicks (worse), Lucas Giolito (worse, hurt), and Marcus Stroman (worse). This already received a good grade, now it receives a great one; the original A- is upgraded to an A+.

Minor move roundup

Getting back to that “throwing stuff at the wall” idea, the Mets made a lot of minor additions this offseason:

2024 Mets Minor Additions ﻿Pitchers Hitters ﻿Pitchers Hitters RHP Carlos Guzman LF Taylro Kohlwey RHP Carlos Sulser 3B Rylan Bannon RHP Joseph Yabbour RF Trayce Thompson RHP Kyle Crick C Austin Allen RHP Michael Tonkin SS Zack Short (waivers, DET) RHP Cam Robinson 2B Yolmer Sanchez RHP Victor Castaneda RHP Yacksel Rios LHP Danny Young RHP Jon Duplantier RHP Max Kranick

Three of these guys will be on the opening day roster. Michael Tonkin is probably the most boring, a journeyman reliever who nevertheless brings some utility as a multi-inning reliever to the table. Yohan Ramirez is more exciting, a reliever long recognized for his electric stuff and highly questionable control. He bounced between the Mariners, Guardians, Pirates, and White Sox in recent years, but looked great in Spring Training and won the final spot in the bullpen. Lastly, we have the aforementioned Zack Short, a waiver claim from the Tigers who had a huge Spring Training to make the team as a bench infielder. He brings a questionable right handed bat but some usable position flex to the Mets infield picture, and he has a great story to boot.

Beyond the result of finding three usable pieces, the Mets process here deserves praise. Most of the the pitchers they brought in were similar to Ramirez, guys with great stuff and poor control; sometimes something clicks for those guys and they break out, other times they just pop off for 30 innings due to random variance. This is a good demographic to target as you fill out your Triple-A roster and back of the bullpen, particularly if you can emulate the Brewers’ success with this sort of player and uncover or develop a quality relief piece or three every spring. Adding solid upper-minors pieces in Rylan Bannon (intriguing given how many smart organizations have rolled the dice on him) and Short is also good work, if a touch less exciting.

You have to be very invested into the process side of things to care about this stuff (fully quarter-zip pilled), but the Mets’ additions here are arguably one of the biggest signs of the improvements they’ve made in their process. For years, we’d yell while the Mets sat idle and never churned this part of their roster, neglecting the waiver wire and sticking to veteran retreads with their minor league deals. Now the team is signing a bevvy of interesting names and it’s already paying dividends. They still haven’t quite gotten the Rule 5 draft right - trading Justin Slaten looks like a big miss - but this part of the Met offseason was generally a big step in the right direction and earns an A.

Moves not made

The Mets’ offseason cannot be discussed without reflecting on the moves they didn’t make, and that starts with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ohtani ultimately signed with the Dodgers for $700M with heavy deferrals after a process that largely showed he had no desire to leave the west coast. Yamamoto signed for $325M, also with the Dodgers, declining the Mets’ reportedly identical offer. Various postmortems have indicated that Yamamoto would’ve needed something like $50M more to forego joining Ohtani on the team he grew up rooting for, a significant kicker on a deal that is already an unprecedented outlay for a Japanese starter. Even if the Mets did misread the market here while planning out their offseason, it does not seem fair to fault them for refusing to up their offers into ranges that boarder on the absurd, particularly given the risk that they might’ve been used as little more than a leverage play regardless.

Rather than pivoting and spending that money elsewhere, the Mets avoided any of the second-tier free agents that were available. By and large, I believe this was a smart decision. Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger came with on field warts, a QO attached, or both. The overall value here is a lot closer to the Starling Marte tier of players than the Scherzer / Verlander level, and with the current position of the team making that sort of signing makes little sense. Frankly, the team deserves credit for not making a panic move here and sticking to the long term plan, as they’re much better off holding on to draft capital and giving their legitimately good prospects at these spots (Drew Gilbert, Christian Scott, Brett Baty) a chance instead.

Conclusion

This roster is flawed. The starting rotation lacks top-end talent, particularly with Kodai Senga on the IL. The lineup appears to be a bat short, especially if Pete Alonso performs more like 2023 than ‘21 or ‘22. The bullpen relies on a closer coming back from a major knee injury and lacks any other surefire options. There are a number of subpar veterans who basically have to be given a roster spot to start the season simply to maintain relationships with players. None of this is ideal.

There are also notable micro errors to discuss. Elite teams aren’t signing Adam Ottavino, Jorge Lopez, or Joey Wendle. These are marginal roster spots, but the best teams win on the margins more than anywhere else, and when you’re attempting to both thread a very thin contention needle in the short term and become a top-end process team in the mid-to-long term, these spots are critical. The same can be said about market misreads on Harrison Bader and Yoshinobu Yamamoto; even if the end result isn’t as poor as the aforementioned signings, failing this badly to understand the motivations of other teams is problematic.

And yet, I can’t help but be optimistic about the roster and the moves that David Stearns and the front office made to get us here. The rotation, while lacking top-end talent, has legitimate upside in Sean Manaea and Luis Severino as well as some of the best depth in the league (most teams would kill to have four or more viable starters sitting in Triple-A). The lineup, while similarly lacking high-end talent, has compelling internal options (Drew Gilbert, Brett Baty) that deserve a chance to fill the few real holes. The bullpen could use a stronger setup man was perhaps somewhat mismanaged, but overall has a good group of arms and a whole mess of guys to cycle through sitting in Triple-A. As for those veterans, you can fully expect Startling Marte or Omar Narvaez to find their playing time reduced or their roster spots removed if they continue to underperform.

Critically, this roster does seem reasonably well positioned to fight for a wild card spot, but did not have to mortgage 2025 or beyond to do so. No long term money was added this offseason not because of the owner’s cheapness but rather because the front office decided - rightly so - that none of the attainable targets were worth it. Despite the difficult position the roster was at the start of the offseason, it feels like we’re finally moving towards the original vision that was shared when Cohen first bought the team.

Synthesizing the previous 2200+ words (as well as several thousand more words in transaction grades) to a single phrase, the Mets’ offseason can be described as “boring, flawed, but generally positive”. Translate that to a grade and you wind up with a B+.