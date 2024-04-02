Mets Morning News: Mets remain winless, Megill lands on IL

Mets Morning News

The Mets fell 5-0 in ten innings against the Tigers to remain winless on the season. Sean Manaea made his Mets debut and carried a no-hitter into the sixth before surrendering a two-out single in the frame. The Andy Ibáñez base knock would’ve plated a run, but Brandon Nimmo threw out Carson Kelly at the plate to keep the game scoreless. The Mets’ offense was once again largely silent, and the game headed into extras knotted at zero. That’s when the wheels came off, and shoddy defense led to a couple of runs crossing the plate before a Kelly three-run shot put the game out of reach. The Mets went meekly in the tenth.

Leaders on the team believe that the Mets lack execution and are trying to do too much.

Edwin Díaz entered in a 0-0 game in the ninth, which led to our first look at the Citi Field light show.

Prior to the game, Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder sprain. He will be shut down for five days and then re-evaluated.

It seems whoever takes his spot for his next start will likely be a non-roster guy.

One external possibility could be Julio Teheran, who was an option during the offseason before landing with the Orioles. Teheran opted out of his deal at the end of spring training.

Tim Britton wondered if the starters can cover enough innings on the latest This Week In Mets.

Doc Gooden talked about his number retirement, which is taking place at Citi Field on April 14.

Yohan Ramírez’s suspension was reduced to two games following his appeal, which he began serving last night.

Carlos Mendoza revealed that J.D. Martinez has been getting regular at-bats in Port St. Lucie, and the club will reconvene with him shortly to determine next steps.

For a lot of Mets fans, the Opening Day experience was all about shopping.

It appears Steve Cohen’s casino plans are none too popular, according to a poll conducted by Jessica Ramos of her constituents.

Sam Dykstra broke down where the Mets’ top 30 prospects are to start the season.

The St. Lucie Mets, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and the Brooklyn Cyclones revealed their full rosters!

Around the National League East

The Braves blanked the White Sox 8-0 in a shortened eight inning affair, keeping Chicago out of the win column.

Father time proved no match for Charlie Morton in his first start of 2024.

The Phillies surrendered four in the tenth to drop their series opener to the Reds 6-3.

The Pirates remained perfect by dropping the Nationals 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Marlins remained winless after falling 7-4 to the Angels.

More ads around Citizens Bank Park are linked to the club’s high payroll, and it seems that uniform sponsorship is coming.

Around Major League Baseball

Anthony Castrovince overreacted (his words, not mine) to the first weekend of the MLB season.

Andy McCullough explored the predatory world of illegal gambling which lured in Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter.

Evan Drellich examined what comes next for MLBPA after an attempted mutiny.

Tony Clark’s pay nearly doubled in 2023.

Juan Soto has been named American League player of the week,

Jackson Chourio, whom Mets fans became familiar with over the weekend, is drawing superstar comps from his teammates.

Following a simulation game, Justin Verlander appears ready for a rehab start.

Mike Clevinger is back with the White Sox on a one-year deal.

An ugly fight between fans broke out at Petco Park over the weekend.

With the win against Washington, Pittsburgh earned their first 5-0 start since 1983.

Mike Trout launched two homer runs and made history in his team’s victory over the Marlins last night.

The Astros finally got in the win column, and did so in epic fashion as Ronel Blanco tossed the first no-hitter of the 2024 season. Houston routed the Blue Jays, in any event, 10-0.

The MLB.com staff compiled nine fun facts about Blanco’s no-no, and introduced you to the newest member of the no-hit club.

The Cubs shut out the Rockies 5-0. In the win, Shota Imanaga flirted with a no-no and struck out nine in his major league debut.

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run homer to propel the Orioles past the Royals 6-4 in walk-off fashion.

The Red Sox blew out the Athletics 9-0.

The Rangers walloped the Rays 9-3.

The Mariners held off the Guarians 5-4.

The Cardinals beat the Padres 6-2.

The Yankees remained perfect with a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks in Arizona. It’s the Yankees’ first 5-0 start since 1992.

The Dodgers continued their hot start with an 8-3 victory over the rival Giants.

