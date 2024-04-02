Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the mostly bad, but pretty eventful opening series of the year. We chat about the bad starting pitching and hitting performances, but also the silver linings, including the performance of Francisco Alvarez thus far.

We also talk about the ongoing beef between Rhys Hoskins and the Mets.

Next, we launch a fundraiser to celebrate five years of the podcast and our 200th episode. Between now and our 200th episode roughly six weeks from now, for every $5 you donate to Baseball for All, you will get one entry into a raffle for cool prizes. Send us your donation receipt/confirmation via DM on socials (@apodoftheirown) or email it us at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com to enter.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts. You can also support our work by subscribing to our Patreon, which will get you bonus episodes, access to our Discord server, livestream experiences, an exclusive monthly playlist, and more!

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter and Instagram (@apodoftheirown) and you can follow Home Run Applesauce on Twitter and Instagram (@HRApplesauce). You can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every week and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!