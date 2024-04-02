Mets vs. Tigers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/2/24

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - DH
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Tyrone Taylor - LF
- Harrison Bader - CF
SP: Adrian Houser - RHP
Tigers lineup
- Parker Meadows - CF
- Spencer Torkelson - 1B
- Kerry Carpenter - DH
- Riley Greene - LF
- Matt Vierling - RF
- Colt Keith - 2B
- Carson Kelly - C
- Gio Urshela - 3B
- Zach McKinstry - SS
Casey Mize - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2
