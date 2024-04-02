Mets, Tigers postponed because of rain

Despite a miserable forecast coming into the day, the Mets and Tigers attempted to get a game in tonight in Queens. But that game has officially been postponed and will take place on Thursday at 12:10 PM EDT.

There weren’t many fans at Citi Field to sit through the rain delay, but gates were nonetheless opened for a game that seemed like it should’ve been called far sooner than a little after nine o’clock at night.

The forecast for tomorrow is worse than it was for today, which means the teams will presumably play a straight doubleheader on Thursday. That is far from ideal for either team, as the Mets travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series that starts on Friday night, and the Tigers are set to play their home opener in Detroit on Friday afternoon.

Such is life, though, in the era of the balanced schedule, when teams from the National and American Leagues play each other one series per year with very little flexibility for making up postponed games.

Assuming a doubleheader takes places on Thursday, the Mets will be kicking off a two-week stretch with no off days—down two starting pitchers. It would be surprising if they go with anything other than a bullpen game for one of the two parts of the presumed doubleheader.