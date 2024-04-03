Mets Morning News: Rainout City

Meet the Mets

There was no Mets baseball played on Tuesday, as they were rained out. They will make up the game on Thursday afternoon in a potential doubleheader given the forecast tonight.

The Mets are looking to improve their approach at the plate after an ice cold start to the season.

The earliest J.D. Martinez may join the team is this Sunday.

The Mets’ bonus pool for the 2024 draft is $9.5 million.

Starling Marte could help transform the Mets’ lineup, assuming everyone else starts hitting.

Kodai Senga played catch on back-to-back days for the first time since his injury and has nothing to report until moving to mound work.

Tim Britton writes how the Mets have shown many of their flaws in the small sample size of games they’ve played thus far.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper hit three home runs to push the Phillies past the Reds.

The Marlins fell to the Angels to drop to 0-6 on the year.

Marcel Ozuna hit two solo homers as the Braves fell to the White Sox 3-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Top prospect Justin Foscue was called up by the Rangers.

Jayson Stark spoke with Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani’s relationship with his interpreter.

Larry Lucchino, former Red Sox CEO, passed away on Tuesday. Steve Buckley writes Lucchino deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

The Yankees signed Phil Bickford to a minor league deal.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own dropped!

Lukas Vlahos gave a final grade on the Mets offseason.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won their first of 97 games on this date in 2006.