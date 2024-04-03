How the Mets’ pitching lines up for a long stretch without off days

Having gotten off to an 0-4 start this season and lost a second starting pitcher to injury during that stretch, the last thing the Mets need right now is a deluge of games. Thanks to very rainy weather, though, that’s what they’re about to have, as they were rained out last night and are almost certainly going to get rained out again tonight.

In that scenario, the team will have to play the second and third games of its series against the Tigers as a doubleheader tomorrow. That would set off a stretch that sees the Mets scheduled to play fifteen games in fourteen days: three against the Reds and four against the Braves on the road followed by three games each against the Royals and Pirates at home. It’s entirely possible that more games get rained out during this stretch, but let’s consider the starting pitching possibilities in the event that none do.

Of the four starting pitchers who are on the active roster, all but one would be on regular or extra rest by tomorrow morning. It will have been a full week since Jose Quintana’s start on Opening Day, Luis Severino will be on regular rest, and Adrian Houser hasn’t even pitched yet. Sean Manaea, who was great in his Mets debut on Monday, would be on regular rest on Saturday.

With Yohan Ramírez serving his suspension in the first and second games of this series against the Tigers, the Mets called up Reed Garrett to take Tylor Megill’s place when Megill went on the injured list. That gave the team an arm in the bullpen to cover for Ramírez, but it also means that no other pitcher who was optioned to the minors to start the season can be called up until April 12 unless another pitcher on the active roster goes on the injured list.

The relatively good news is that Ramírez would be back for the series finale on Thursday, which again will presumably be the second game of a doubleheader. One of those games could very well be a bullpen game, but let’s take a quick look at how the rotation would play out if the team were to keep the order of its rotation intact and go that route.

Thursday, April 4, Game 1 vs. Tigers: Adrian Houser

Thursday, April 4, Game 2 vs. Tigers: Bullpen game

Friday, April 5 at Reds: Jose Quintana (7 days of rest)

Saturday, April 6 at Reds: Luis Severino (6 days of rest)

Sunday, April 7 at Reds: Sean Manaea (5 days of rest)

Monday, April 8 at Braves: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Tuesday, April 9 at Braves: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 10 at Braves: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Thursday, April 11 at Braves: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Friday, April 12 vs. Royals: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Saturday, April 13 vs. Royals: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sunday, April 14 vs. Royals: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Monday, April 15 vs. Pirates: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Pirates: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Pirates: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

The vacant spot in the rotation would need to be filled by someone who isn’t currently on the 40-man roster in the first instance here on April 8. That could mean a minor league pitcher who isn’t on that roster gets a shot, and either Christian Scott or Dom Hamel would be lined up for that start if they pitch tonight for Syracuse. Whether it’s one of those pitchers or a new pitcher from outside the organization, a move would have to be made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Maybe Max Kranick could reasonably be moved to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a hamstring injury. If not, someone would have to be designated for assignment.

By the second time through the rotation, that rotation spot could either be kept by the pitcher who made the first start in it, or the team would have the option of calling up Joey Lucchesi or José Butto to make that start. As for Megill, even if he’s okay and ready to return as soon as his injured list stint is up, he won’t be available until April 16.

If the Mets were to prioritize the Braves series, which may or may not make sense given the team’s most likely path to the playoffs is via a Wild Card spot, they could go a couple of routes:

flip Manaea and the unknown starter, or

mix things up quite a bit, call up the starter for Megill’s spot earlier, and avoid having either a bullpen game or a debut in the Braves series, or

Here’s the first scenario with a bullpen game against the Tigers and Manaea getting extra rest to face the Braves.

Thursday, April 4, Game 1 vs. Tigers: Adrian Houser

Thursday, April 4, Game 2 vs. Tigers: Bullpen game

Friday, April 5 at Reds: Jose Quintana (7 days of rest)

Saturday, April 6 at Reds: Luis Severino (6 days of rest)

Sunday, April 7 at Reds: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Monday, April 8 at Braves: Sean Manaea (6 days of rest)

Tuesday, April 9 at Braves: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 10 at Braves: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Thursday, April 11 at Braves: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Friday, April 12 vs. Royals: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Saturday, April 13 vs. Royals: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Sunday, April 14 vs. Royals: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Monday, April 15 vs. Pirates: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Pirates: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Pirates: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And here’s a bullpen game and a Mets debut in Cincinnati with Manaea starting the first game in Atlanta.

Thursday, April 4, Game 1 vs. Tigers: Jose Quintana (6 days of rest)

Thursday, April 4, Game 2 vs. Tigers: Adrian Houser

Friday, April 5 at Reds: Luis Severino (6 days of rest)

Saturday, April 6 at Reds: Bullpen game

Sunday, April 7 at Reds: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Monday, April 8 at Braves: Sean Manaea (6 days of rest)

Tuesday, April 9 at Braves: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 10 at Braves: Adrian Houser (5 days of rest)

Thursday, April 11 at Braves: Luis Severino (5 days of rest)

Friday, April 12 vs. Royals: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Saturday, April 13 vs. Royals: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Sunday, April 14 vs. Royals: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Monday, April 15 vs. Pirates: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Pirates: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Pirates: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That puts the team’s four starters up against the Braves, but it creates one more start from the unknown starter before the Mets’ off day on April 18.

How would things look with a bullpen game against the Braves? Maybe like this.

Thursday, April 4, Game 1 vs. Tigers: Jose Quintana (6 days of rest)

Thursday, April 4, Game 2 vs. Tigers: Adrian Houser

Friday, April 5 at Reds: Luis Severino (6 days of rest)

Saturday, April 6 at Reds: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Sunday, April 7 at Reds: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Monday, April 8 at Braves: Bullpen game

Tuesday, April 9 at Braves: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 10 at Braves: Adrian Houser (5 days of rest)

Thursday, April 11 at Braves: Luis Severino (5 days of rest)

Friday, April 12 vs. Royals: Sean Manaea (5 days of rest)

Saturday, April 13 vs. Royals: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sunday, April 14 vs. Royals: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Monday, April 15 vs. Pirates: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Pirates: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Pirates: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

And finally, if the team chooses not to go with any bullpen game during this stretch, well, things look hectic.

Thursday, April 4, Game 1 vs. Tigers: Jose Quintana

Thursday, April 4, Game 2 vs. Tigers: Adrian Houser

Friday, April 5 at Reds: Luis Severino (6 days of rest)

Saturday, April 6 at Reds: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Sunday, April 7 at Reds: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Monday, April 8 at Braves: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Tuesday, April 9 at Braves: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 10 at Braves: Adrian Houser (5 days of rest)

Thursday, April 11 at Braves: Luis Severino (5 days of rest)

Friday, April 12 vs. Royals: Sean Manaea (5 days of rest)

Saturday, April 13 vs. Royals: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sunday, April 14 vs. Royals: Jose Quintana (regular rest)

Monday, April 15 vs. Pirates: Adrian Houser (regular rest)

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Pirates: Luis Severino (regular rest)

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Pirates: Sean Manaea (regular rest)

Given the rules about optioned players, this path seems like the least feasible of the bunch, but that doesn’t make it impossible.