Mets, Tigers rained out for second straight day

No, you haven’t accidentally clicked on yesterday’s rain out article. One day after the Mets attempted (unsuccessfully) to wait out the storm, they wasted no time raining out tonight’s contest against the Tigers, calling the game shortly after 1:00 p.m. The two teams will make up their two rained out games as part of a single admission doubleheader, beginning tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.

This marks the third Mets game rained out in the opening homestand, which feels like some sort of record. Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on the tri-state area over the past few days, with close to three inches of rain expected to fall in Central Park when all is said and done—this comes following the fourth-wettest March on record in New York. Tomorrow’s weather looks significantly better, with the high reaching a downright balmy 50 degrees by comparison to today and yesterday’s temperatures. Rain is expected to finally subside around 7:00 a.m., which means baseball will be played.

Tomorrow was supposed to be a travel day for both teams, with Detroit set to play their home opener on Friday afternoon while the Mets kick off their first road trip of 2024 against the Reds on Friday evening. With the balanced MLB schedule, making up games against teams from opposing leagues has become a challenge, so Thursday represented the only reasonable time the two teams could make up these games.

The rain out also means the Mets will begin a run of 15 games in 14 days. Chris McShane spoke a bit about what this means for the team’s rotation, which is already down Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill, and will now need some outside players to step in. On the bright side, the Mets should end their season-opening losing streak at some point during that long stretch.